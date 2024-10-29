Here's What Caused a CNN Guest to Be Banned Midway Through a Segment

I know we’ve covered a lot of meltdowns on CNN and MSNBC—this one might be the best. It was rambunctious, entertaining, and totally exposed the liberal media for being the clown show that it is when it booted a guest for dishing dirt right back to a pro-Hamas sympathizer during Abby Phillip’s show. Ryan Girdusky has been torching liberal narratives on this program for weeks, much to the irritation of Phillip and her panel guests.

When the insufferable Medhi Hassan was invited, you knew there would be fireworks. The Left is still worked up about Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, which was the topic of discussion. It’s when Hassan implies that Girdusky is a Nazi that things went off the rails. Girdusky wouldn’t let that fly, telling Hasan, “I hope your beeper doesn’t go off.”

All hell broke loose:

WATCH: Conservative commentator Ryan Girdusky tells anti-Israel commentator Mehdi Hasan he hopes his “beeper doesn’t go off” during heated debate on CNNpic.twitter.com/qBNNwKfqBE — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 29, 2024

In context remember Abby Phillips was supposed to be brought in to be the moderate serious voice ar CNN and now it took two months for CNN to make her Joy Bahar https://t.co/wlIrzwwssv — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 29, 2024

Mehdi Hassan is probably not an actual terrorist in the sense of having participated in a terrorist attack. But he is funded by a terrorist regime and he has devoted his entire career to promoting terrorism and hatred and the fact that CNN has him on the air is the real scandal. https://t.co/rBO9imMokW — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) October 29, 2024

.@cnn panelist @Ryangirdusky in response to ⁦@mehdihassan⁩: “I hope your beeper doesn’t go off,” essentially calling him a terrorist. Girdusky drew a rebuke from host ⁦@abbydphillip⁩, who warned him about “going too far.” He apologized. Phillip threw him off the show. pic.twitter.com/FXVbBBW4BX — Paul Farhi (@farhip) October 29, 2024

Absolutely legendary comeback, and a clinic on the only way to handle garbage corporate media. https://t.co/TPfdpxeCtK — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 29, 2024

Girdusky was later removed from the show, with CNN essentially announcing his banning from the network:

You can stay on CNN if you falsely call every Republican a Nazi and have taken money from Qatar-funded media. Apparently you can't go on CNN if you make a joke. I'm glad America gets to see what CNN stands for. — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) October 29, 2024

Sharing @CNN’s statement and a quick message from me about what happened on tonight’s show.



I take this very seriously and want to again apologize to @mehdirhasan and I hope he’ll join us another time. pic.twitter.com/O9l0Ftv5NZ — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) October 29, 2024

I couldn’t care less about the line. It was legendary, and Hasan deserved it. Only the mouth breathers on this lefty cesspool care—no one else does. We don’t care about pro-Hamas pieces of trash and their feelings. Bravo, Mr. Girdusky. Bravo.

