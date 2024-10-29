The Liberal Media Is Fuming at Trump's MSG Rally Because They Don't Understand...
Democrats Can’t Make A Case For Democrats
In a Struggling Town, Musk Discusses 'Purpose'
Dead Wrong Again -- Nobel Economists Put Partisanship Over Economic Common Sense
Mike Johnson As Clark Kent
Hillary Clinton May Have to Be Institutionalized After This Election
When Males Enter Female Spaces, Latinas Have More to Lose
Elon Musk is a Free Speech Champion Under Fire
Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones and Election 2024: ‘We Are Going to Be Broke...
It’s Not Just Electoral Integrity That Is Imperiled by Biden's Open Border Policies
Kamala’s California Way Is an Economic Dead-End for All
Israel’s Iranian Missed Opportunity
The Moral Blindness of Kamala Harris’s Position on Abortion
From Fake Accents to Crowd Silence at Rallies, the Cringe From Kamala Is...
Tipsheet

Here's What Caused a CNN Guest to Be Banned Midway Through a Segment

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 29, 2024 12:01 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

I know we’ve covered a lot of meltdowns on CNN and MSNBC—this one might be the best. It was rambunctious, entertaining, and totally exposed the liberal media for being the clown show that it is when it booted a guest for dishing dirt right back to a pro-Hamas sympathizer during Abby Phillip’s show. Ryan Girdusky has been torching liberal narratives on this program for weeks, much to the irritation of Phillip and her panel guests.

Advertisement

When the insufferable Medhi Hassan was invited, you knew there would be fireworks. The Left is still worked up about Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, which was the topic of discussion. It’s when Hassan implies that Girdusky is a Nazi that things went off the rails. Girdusky wouldn’t let that fly, telling Hasan, “I hope your beeper doesn’t go off.”

All hell broke loose:

Recommended

From Fake Accents to Crowd Silence at Rallies, the Cringe From Kamala Is Off the Charts Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Girdusky was later removed from the show, with CNN essentially announcing his banning from the network: 

Advertisement

I couldn’t care less about the line. It was legendary, and Hasan deserved it. Only the mouth breathers on this lefty cesspool care—no one else does. We don’t care about pro-Hamas pieces of trash and their feelings. Bravo, Mr. Girdusky. Bravo.

Oh, shut up, Rashida:

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

From Fake Accents to Crowd Silence at Rallies, the Cringe From Kamala Is Off the Charts Rebecca Downs
The Liberal Media Is Fuming at Trump's MSG Rally Because They Don't Understand Anything Matt Vespa
Nevada Supreme Court Handed Down a Devastating Ruling on Mail-In Ballots and Election Integrity Rebecca Downs
Trump's Former ICE Head Said Something That Will Make Libs' Heads Explode Matt Vespa
While the Left Freaks Out Over Tony Hinchcliffe's Joke, There's Silence Over George Lopez Rebecca Downs
Democrats Can’t Make A Case For Democrats Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
From Fake Accents to Crowd Silence at Rallies, the Cringe From Kamala Is Off the Charts Rebecca Downs
Advertisement