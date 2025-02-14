Democrat Robert Garcia Is Doubling Down on Insulting Elon Musk

Democrats are not merely taking their rants against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk looking to get to the bottom of government waste to their rallies outside of agencies. They're doing it in subcommittee hearings and for media hits as well. We covered earlier this week how Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) spoke about a desire to impeach Musk, who serves as an advisor to the president, though many Democrats have referred to Musk as the actual president. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), who has admitted he's a member of the DOGE subcommittee to stir trouble, rather than work with Chairwoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), continues to be another name to watch.

Earlier this week, during a subcommittee hearing, Garcia held up a picture of Musk and referred to the photo as a "d**k pic." It was a supremely immature move, and one that even the mainstream media has called him out for, though that hasn't stopped him from doubling down on his behavior.

Garcia was proud enough of such language that he even shared the clip to his official account, just as he did when he bragged about holding up the picture of Musk.

After "CNN News Central" played a clip of that moment of the hearing, host Brianna Keilar had a fitting question for the congressman of "do you think that calling Elon Musk a d**k is effective messaging for confronting what is a potentially irreversible transformation of the U.S. government?"

"Well, he is a d**k, and I think he's also harming the American public in an enormous way. And what I think is really important and what the American public want is for us to bring actual weapons to this bar fight. This is an actual fight for democracy, for the future of this country. And it's important to push back on the chairperson of this Committee," Garcia said without missing a beat, and using some rather concerning language in the process, as has been a habit for members of his party, all the way to the top.

He then went on to attack Greene, making unsubstantiated claims. "I mean, Marjorie Taylor Greene talks about having decorum about bipartisanship. This is the person that lies more than anybody else in the entire Congress," he claimed, gesturing for emphasis. And so if she is going to make a mockery of hearings, I want to make sure that us as Democrats are bringing that same level of energy," he insisted. For all of Garcia's talk about Greene, it's worth reminding that the congresswoman held up pictures of Hunter Biden at a July 2023 Oversight hearing to highlight how he may have violated the Mann by bringing sex workers across state lines.



"And of course, after those comments, we went into exactly what Elon Musk is trying to do. Dismantling the Department of Labor, dismantling the Department of Education, dismantling all of our consumer protection agencies. And so it's all important, but it's also important to get the attention of the American public and call Elon Musk out for what he is and to make people know that Marjorie Taylor Greene is not a serious legislator and she shouldn't be treated as such," Garcia continued, gesturing even more so, as if Americans ought to be paying him and his fellow performance artists any mind.

Such a media appearance on CNN came the same day that he shared with MSNBC how he has "zero interest in working with Marjorie Taylor Greene," while on Wednesday's episode of "Morning Joe."

Garcia's post has plenty of likes, but it's also been hit with tens of thousands of replies from users calling him out for such immature behavior. Other members of Congress have also chimed in via quoted reposts, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who pointed out that "The Democrats are proud of being prurient children," going after Garcia's obsession with referring to Musk as a slang term for male anatomy.

These theatrics from Democrats have not been a good look for the party, as now multiple polls show them in dire straits, including in the bright blue state of California, where the district Garcia represents is located.

A Quinnipiac University poll from late last month showed that by 57-31 percent, Americans have an unfavorable view of the Democratic Party. A Cygnal poll from earlier this week showed that by 54-40 percent, 2026 likely general election voters have an unfavorable view. That California poll, from Capitol Weekly earlier this month, showed that 11 percent of California voters, and just 19 percent of California Democratic voters, have confidence in the party "to present an effective case against the Trump administration."