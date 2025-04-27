Megyn Kelly Rips George Clooney for Attacking Her Journalistic Credibility: 'You’re Not Fooling Anyone'

Megyn Kelly isn’t backing down after George Clooney took a swipe at her journalistic credibility, firing back with a pointed reminder that celebrity clout doesn’t equal substance. In a scathing response, Kelly slammed Clooney for trying to discredit her work while conveniently ignoring the facts she’s reported.

In an 11-minute take-down, Kelly ripped Clooney for his own “cowardice” and “naked partisanship” after he criticized her journalistic credentials. As Kelly put it plainly, “You’re not fooling anyone” after Clooney claimed he might be more of a journalist than she is.

“I don’t care much in terms of what they say,” Clooney said. “You see Megyn Kelly, who’s come out and said I’m not a journalist. I didn’t say I was a journalist.”

“Neither is she,” Broadway star Patti LuPone interjected.

“I’ve at least been to Darfur and Sudan and the Congo and been shot at to try to get stories out. I’m not quite sure what she’s done to be a journalist,” Clooney replied.

Kelly took aim at Clooney’s 2024 New York Times op-ed, in which the actor urged former President Joe Biden to step aside. She accused him of playing it safe by waiting until the political damage had already been done. She mocked Clooney for timing his critique perfectly after the issues had already taken their toll, questioning his sincerity and pointing out his late intervention's lack of real impact.

“He does it mainly by stumbling upon the biggest story of the decade, that a sitting president is mentally infirm and ought to be 25th Amendment’ed right out of office, and then burying it, saying absolutely nothing for weeks on end, and then only after that president humiliates himself on the national stage at a presidential debate, and then refuses to step down as the entire Democrat Party watches its electoral chances up and down the ticket go swirling down the toilet,” she said.

She slammed Clooney, accusing him of substituting journalism with cowardice and blatant partisanship and adding that his actions weren't fooling anyone.

“What’s the matter, George? Are the Hollywood roles getting a little hard to come by as you age and get decidedly more smug and self-congratulatory? I’m just asking,” Kelly continued.