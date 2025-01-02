Nancy Pelosi Heading Back to Washington to Impose 'San Francisco Values'

A new Congress is set to begin on Friday, and all eyes are on the speaker's race to see if current Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) will have enough votes from his fellow Republicans. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who herself has served as speaker before, is also garnering attention for a brief video shared to her social media accounts.

"Hi, it's Nancy. I'm on my way to Washington to proudly represent the people of San Francisco in Congress. I'm honored to do so to share our San Francisco values. Thank you for giving me that honor," she shared from her seat on the plane, very much sounding her age of 84-years-old. Rusty Weiss at our sister site of RedState also covered how the video has been posted to her Instagram account as well, though comments are closed except to a select few.

On my way to Washington, DC to proudly represent the people of San Francisco and share our San Francisco values in the Congress of the United States. Thank you for giving me that honor! -NP pic.twitter.com/Ay8pGsNgDb — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) January 2, 2025

When it comes to how Pelosi wants to "share... San Francisco values," her district was one of the most liberal ones for 2022, according to the Cook Partisan Voting Index. San Francisco stores and businesses have been shuttered while crime runs rampant, and there's even an app of a map of human feces in the area to avoid. The city is also focused on priorities such as hiring a "fat positivity" expert for their Department of Health.

That being said, not even San Francisco voters are too keen on such liberalism. As Weiss also mentioned:

How bad are San Francisco's values when it comes to crime? Frisco didn't even want it. The Bay area defeated those values in the last election, ousting their mayor and rejecting several other left-wing candidates. As the Los Angeles Times reported, the Bay Area delivered "a stunning rebuke to the progressive movement to reform criminal justice that the region once championed." "A majority of voters in all nine Bay Area counties voted in favor of Proposition 36, a statewide ballot measure that will impose stricter penalties for repeated thefts and crimes involving fentanyl." Proposition 36 reformed Proposition 47, a decades-old law that was supposed to usher in criminal justice reform but instead encouraged the escalation of crime.

Regardless of partisan politics, Pelosi herself is no magnanimous figure. When then-President Donald Trump delivered the last State of the Union of his first term in February 2020, she memorably ripped apart the text of his speech once he was done.

Shortly after Trump won the 2024 November election against Vice President Kamala Harris, Pelosi also did a rather glum interview with The New York Times, which partly involved rants against Trump. At that point, it wasn't yet official that Republicans had kept control of the House, and while she did express hope that Democrats might win back control, Pelosi was still notably in a sullen mood.

Beyond her partisan liberal politics and her antagonistic antics against the former and future president, Pelosi also serves as a living example of the need for term limits. She'll begin her 20th term on Friday, and shortly after she won reelection in November, it looked like she making steps to run for yet another term. Such a hold on the party has put her at odds with more of the common sense members of her party, like Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA).

While she's no longer speaker, Pelosi still has plenty of power, as she supported Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) to replace Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) as the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee. She's also worked to take down more progressive members, like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who failed in her bid to become ranking member of the House Oversight Committee.

It's not just her age, though. Last month, Pelosi was hospitalized in Luxembourg after she fell while on an international trip and had to have hip replacement surgery.