FBI Seizes Over 150 Pipe Bombs in Shocking Virginia Raid

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 04, 2025 9:00 PM
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

In a stunning development, the FBI has seized more than 150 pipe bombs during a raid in Virginia, uncovering a dangerous cache of explosives. The operation, which took place after weeks of investigation, highlights the growing concerns over domestic terrorism and illegal weapon manufacturing in the United States. Authorities have not yet released details about the individual behind the stash of bombs, but the discovery has sparked alarm, with law enforcement agencies stressing the seriousness of the threat posed by homemade explosives. This major bust underscores the ongoing risks to public safety and the critical role of federal agencies in preventing catastrophic attacks.

According to a court filing, prosecutors revealed in a Monday motion that the explosives were discovered during a search of Brad Spafford's Isle of Wight County farm, located just north of Norfolk, in December. They noted that the seizure is believed to be "the largest by number of finished explosive devices in FBI history.”

The FBI also discovered pipe bombs in a detached garage and in a backpack in Spafford’s bedroom, which was labeled "#nolivesmatter"—a reference to an extremist movement known for promoting violence. The 36-year-old man allegedly used pictures of outgoing President Joe Biden “for target practice.” However, his defense lawyers insist there was no evidence that he planned to commit any acts of violence, adding that he has no criminal record. 

Several additional pipe bombs were found in a backpack “completely unsecured,” despite his wife and two young children living in the home with him. Spafford was charged with possession of a firearm in violation of the National Firearms Act after prosecutors found a short-barrel rifle hidden in his house. He now faced “numerous additional potential charges” in connection with the explosives arsenal. 

Defense attorneys Lawrence Woodward and Jerry Swartz questioned whether the explosive devices were usable because “professionally trained explosive technicians had to rig the devices to explode them.” They argued that there is no evidence that Spafford had threatened someone and that the contention that people were in danger because of opposing political views is “nonsensical.” 

The investigation against him began in 2023 after an informant told authorities Spafford was stockpiling weapons and ammunition, adding that Spafford injured his hand while working with explosives in 2021. During an initial hearing on Tuesday, Federal Magistrate Judge Lawrence Leonard ruled that Spafford could be placed under house arrest at his mother's home. However, he decided to keep him in detention while prosecutors presented additional arguments.

