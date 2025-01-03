The Latest Development on the Tesla Cybertruck Bomber Just Took an Unusual Turn
Border Patrol Issues a Grim Warning to Migrants Ahead of Inauguration Day
Trump Responds to Biden Giving Award to Liz Cheney
Law Professor Nails Why Judge Merchan Is Sentencing Trump on January 10

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 03, 2025 10:35 PM
Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool via AP, File

President-elect Donald J. Trump will be sentenced on January 10, but there will be no jail time, not that was ever a concern. The laws and statutes got so contorted that even CNN’s Elie Honig, the network's chief legal analyst and former assistant US attorney, couldn’t defend it, aptly calling it a total disaster of a case. In essence, Trump only got convicted because Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his team perverted the rule of law. 

Law professor Jonathan Turley nailed why Judge Juan Merchan wants to get this wrapped on January 10. It’s to give the liberal media the talking point they’ve salivated over for months: Trump is a convicted felon, and now he’s being sworn in as one on Inauguration Day: 

It’s a consolation prize for the anti-Trump lawyers who tried repeatedly and failed to nail Mr. Trump. Bragg’s team even tried to postpone sentencing until 2029, which was laughably transparent. That was never going to happen. Then again, Turley added that when an appeal is filed, which is likely, all of Merchan's reported misdeeds will be laid bare. Trump’s communication team didn’t hold back, with Steven Cheung, incoming White House communications director, taking a blowtorch to the judge: 

Today’s order by the deeply conflicted, Acting Justice Merchan in the Manhattan DA Witch Hunt is a direct violation of the Supreme Court’s Immunity decision and other longstanding jurisprudence. This lawless case should have never been brought and the Constitution demands that it be immediately dismissed. President Trump must be allowed to continue the Presidential Transition process and to execute the vital duties of the presidency, unobstructed by the remains of this or any remnants of the Witch Hunts. There should be no sentencing, and President Trump will continue fighting against these hoaxes until they are all dead.

The best part is that no one cares that he’s a convicted felon. No one. He won. Kamala lost, and the Democrats lost. Deal with it.  

We do not care because the actual crook is leaving, half brain-dead, but he’s leaving. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

