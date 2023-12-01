DeSantis Really Held This Up During Debate With Gavin Newsom

Fighting Resumes After Hamas Breaks the Ceasefire With Israel
Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 01, 2023 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Gov. Ron DeSantis did not waste any opportunity during the highly promoted debate on Fox News with Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday to highlight the many reasons people are leaving California for Florida.

“So, I was talking to a fella who had made the move from California to Florida, and he was telling me that Florida is much better governed, safer, better budget, lower taxes, all this stuff, and he’s really happy with the quality of life,” DeSantis said during “The Great Red vs. Blue State Debate” on Thursday. “And then he paused, and he said, ‘You know, by the way, I’m Gavin Newsom’s father-in-law.” 

Kenneth Siebel Jr. and Judith Siebel, Newsom’s in-laws, purchased a home in Naples in 2020.

But DeSantis wasn’t done driving the point home. 

“The numbers speak for themselves. We have way more people move into this state than leaving. Gavin can’t say the opposite. More people are leaving California that are moving in,” DeSantis said. 

He then displayed a print-out of the 'poop map' app for San Francisco.   

“That is what has happened in one of the previous greatest cities this country has ever had. Human feces is now a fact of life,” DeSantis said. 

DeSantis went on to point out how much the city was cleaned up when Chinese President Xi Jinping came for the recent APEC summit. 


