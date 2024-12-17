Harris' Digital Director Reveals the ‘Ominous’ Moment Where He Knew Something Was Wrong
Tipsheet

Ocasio-Cortez's Bid for Top Spot on House Oversight Fails

Matt Vespa
December 17, 2024
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was vying for the ranking membership of the House Oversight Committee. It’s a position that Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was reportedly working behind the scenes to sabotage. It’s not the first time the former House speaker has worked to contain and control members of the Squad. Whatever might have happened, Ms. Pelosi can sigh with relief—Ocasio-Cortez won’t be the top Democrat on this committee. She lost to Rep. Gerry Connelly (DVA) (via Axios):

House Democrats' Steering and Policy Committee voted to recommend Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) as ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, several sources familiar with the vote told Axios. 

Why it matters: It's a huge blow to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's (D-N.Y.) hopes of leading the high-profile panel, though the full Democratic caucus still has to vote to approve steering's pick. 

It is rare for the caucus to buck the suggestion of steering – which is closely aligned with Democratic leadership – but it has happened before.

What we're hearing: Connolly defeated Ocasio-Cortez 34 to 27 on Monday, according to multiple lawmakers present.

Ocasio-Cortez said after the vote that she will continue to contest the role when it goes to a vote of the full caucus. 

Even with this defeat, is she starting to play nice now? There are reports that she’s cooling off in getting involved with primary challenges within her party.

