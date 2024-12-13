VIP
Nancy Pelosi Has Been Hospitalized

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 13, 2024 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

During an overseas trip to Europe on Friday as part of a delegation honoring World War II veterans, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi - 84 years old - was hospitalized after sustaining an unknown injury. 

Advertisement

"While traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation,” a spokesperson for Pelosi released in a statement about her condition. 

"Speaker Emerita Pelosi is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals. She continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the CODEL engagements to honor the courage of our servicemembers during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation's history. Speaker Emerita Pelosi conveys her thanks and praise to our veterans and gratitude to people of Luxembourg and Bastogne for their service in World War II and their role in bringing peace to Europe,” the statement continues. 

Well wishes from fellow lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle are pouring in and Pelosi plans to be back home soon. 

“Speaker Emerita Pelosi was personally and officially honored to travel with the distinguished delegation, many of whom had family members who fought in World War II - including her uncle, Johnny. She looks forward to returning home to the U.S. soon,” the spokesperson said. 

It unclear how long Pelosi will remain in the hospital. 

