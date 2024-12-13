Reports: Pelosi's Injuries in Luxembourg Are Quite Serious

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is recovering at a hospital in Luxembourg. When it was first reported, the California liberal was reported to have suffered an undisclosed injury while on a congressional delegation. Katie wrote about the incident, adding that the injuries were severe enough that Pelosi would miss the rest of the trip’s events:

"While traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation,” a spokesperson for Pelosi released in a statement about her condition. "Speaker Emerita Pelosi is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals. She continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the CODEL engagements to honor the courage of our servicemembers during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation's history. Speaker Emerita Pelosi conveys her thanks and praise to our veterans and gratitude to people of Luxembourg and Bastogne for their service in World War II and their role in bringing peace to Europe,” the statement continues.

Pelosi tripped going down marble stairs at the Grand Ducal Palace and took a hard fall, source says — CNN https://t.co/rTSAW7lMdm — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) December 13, 2024

We know what the reported injury was, and it’s not uncommon for someone in their 80s. It’s also a serious injury: She tripped, fell down some steps, and fractured her hip (via NYT) [emphasis mine]: