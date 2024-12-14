Knives Out: Pelosi Working to Torpedo Ocasio-Cortez's House Oversight Bid
Libs Still Think Kamala Will Be Inaugurated. Here's the Latest Conspiracy Theory.
Bombshell: The FBI Spied on Kash Patel
Someone Made 'Wanted' Posters For These Healthcare CEOs in New York
CNN Commentator Nails Trump's 'Super Power'
VIP
Maddow Uncorks BlueAnon Theory Linking Trump and UnitedHC Shooter, As Media Deny FBI...
Donald Trump Reshaping the World at Record Pace
Alexis de Tocqueville and DEI
International and State Interference in US Energy Policy Must End
Biden’s FDA Threatens Your Rights
CEO Murder Prompts Democrat Ideology Reversals
The Domino Effect
RFK Jr. Advisor Wants to Eliminate Top Two Vaccines, and Liberals Are Having...
DOGE Whistleblower Reveals Gov't Worker Moved to Florida, But Continued to Receive Full...
Tipsheet

If You're in Favor of Term Limits, This Was a Banner Week for Your Cause

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 14, 2024 6:50 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

 It's another age-old debate involving the world of politics: should there be term limits on members of Congress? I would guess a healthy share of the electorate would support this measure. In contrast, others would argue that the “term-limit” already exists in the form of elections—we, the people, can retire an elected leader. Still, it’s not law, but if you’re a proponent of such actions, you had a banner week. 

Advertisement

First, Joe Biden has been a serial reminder of what happens when a major party keeps someone in power who is mentally cooked. You get caught by a sidewind and blown away at the ballot box. 

Then, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) tripped and fell, spraining his wrist and cutting his eye. His office said he was fine after minor injuries, though he looked rough. Now, in Europe, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) tripped and fell down some stairs in Luxembourg at the Grand Ducal Palace, where she reportedly suffered a broken hip. 

Recommended

Libs Still Think Kamala Will Be Inaugurated. Here's the Latest Conspiracy Theory. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Biden has fallen. McConnell has now fallen and froze twice before the media last August, once in his home state of Kentucky and the other during a presser on the Hill. 

The Kentucky Republican was asked about re-election when the first mental freeze occurred.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Libs Still Think Kamala Will Be Inaugurated. Here's the Latest Conspiracy Theory. Matt Vespa
CNN Commentator Nails Trump's 'Super Power' Matt Vespa
Bombshell: The FBI Spied on Kash Patel Matt Vespa
Donald Trump Reshaping the World at Record Pace Tom Tradup
RFK Jr. Advisor Wants to Eliminate Top Two Vaccines, and Liberals Are Having a Meltdown Sarah Arnold
Alexis de Tocqueville and DEI Mark Lewis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Libs Still Think Kamala Will Be Inaugurated. Here's the Latest Conspiracy Theory. Matt Vespa
Advertisement