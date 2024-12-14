If You're in Favor of Term Limits, This Was a Banner Week for Your Cause

It's another age-old debate involving the world of politics: should there be term limits on members of Congress? I would guess a healthy share of the electorate would support this measure. In contrast, others would argue that the “term-limit” already exists in the form of elections—we, the people, can retire an elected leader. Still, it’s not law, but if you’re a proponent of such actions, you had a banner week.

Advertisement

First, Joe Biden has been a serial reminder of what happens when a major party keeps someone in power who is mentally cooked. You get caught by a sidewind and blown away at the ballot box.

McConnell last week. Pelosi this week. Can we please retire legislators who are literally falling apart in front of us. https://t.co/MberCj7woi — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 13, 2024

The whole Congress has fallen and it can't get up. — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 13, 2024

JUST IN: Nancy Pelosi fell down a set of stairs and broke her hip in Luxembourg, according to the New York Times.



Your country is controlled by nursing home patients



The incident happened days after the elderly Mitch McConnell fell.



“Ms. Pelosi tripped going down marble stairs… pic.twitter.com/KGBFRt54y3 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 13, 2024

Then, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) tripped and fell, spraining his wrist and cutting his eye. His office said he was fine after minor injuries, though he looked rough. Now, in Europe, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) tripped and fell down some stairs in Luxembourg at the Grand Ducal Palace, where she reportedly suffered a broken hip.

Biden has fallen. McConnell has now fallen and froze twice before the media last August, once in his home state of Kentucky and the other during a presser on the Hill.

The Kentucky Republican was asked about re-election when the first mental freeze occurred.