Knives Out: Pelosi Working to Torpedo Ocasio-Cortez's House Oversight Bid

As Katie wrote earlier this morning, Nancy Pelosi has been hospitalized while on a congressional trip to Luxembourg for undisclosed injuries. Her condition is good, but she cannot attend the rest of the events.

A statement on her condition read, “Speaker Emerita Pelosi is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals. She continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the CODEL engagements to honor the courage of our servicemembers during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation's history.”

Is that work related to the supposed torpedoing of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s bid to take the top Democratic spot on the House Oversight Committee (via Political Wire):

“Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi is actively working to tank Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) bid to become the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee,” Punchbowl News reports. “Pelosi is making calls on behalf of Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA), who is running against AOC to be ranking member of Oversight.” “The backing from Pelosi, who still holds influence in the party, could be a big boost for Connolly. Sources close to the Virginia Democrat say he’s growing increasingly confident that he’ll prevail in the race, telling us Connolly has received nearly 130 hard yes or leaning yes commitments. For what it’s worth, Ocasio-Cortez is also confident she’ll have the votes. But what else are you going to say at this point — that you’re losing?”

Ocasio-Cortez announced earlier this month that she plans to compete for the ranking membership (via WaPo):

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) announced … that she is running to be her party’s ranking member on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, becoming the latest Democrat to challenge a more senior member for a leadership role in the new Congress. As the party moves to shake up its leadership in the next term, some Democrats are making efforts to turn over an aging cohort of leaders. In recent days, the caucus’s ranking members on the Judiciary and Natural Resources committees have stepped aside after younger colleagues mounted challenges to them. On the Oversight Committee an open race for the influential role began after ranking member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland) said he would step aside to seek the top slot on the Judiciary Committee. The move by Ocasio-Cortez sets her up to face Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Virginia), who has long wanted the post and was bested by Raskin for the position two years ago.

Ms. Pelosi appears not keen on the outspoken leftist taking such a prominent role on the Hill. It's part politics but also another episode of ‘women hating women’ in Congress. Pelosi has mostly neutralized the Squad or kept them from becoming the wrecking balls they aimed to be when they first formed. Despite not being in leadership, the California liberal wields immense power, enough to boot a sitting president from his re-election perch. If this is true, AOC might have a fight ahead of her. We’ll see if Pelosi is serious, but it'll likely break her way when she wants something to happen within the caucus.