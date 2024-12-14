If You're in Favor of Term Limits, This Was a Banner Week for...
Nancy Pelosi to Have Major Surgery After Fall During Overseas Trip

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 14, 2024 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) underwent major surgery after suffering a significant fall while overseas in Luxembourg, Germany this week. A spokesperson for Pelosi said the Democrat had a successful hip replacement surgery and is on her way to recovery. 

“Earlier this morning, Speaker Emerita Pelosi underwent a successful hip replacement and is well on the mend,” spokesman Ian Krager said. “Speaker Pelosi is grateful to U.S. military staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center at Landstuhl Army Base and medical staff at Hospital Kirchberg in Luxembourg for their excellent care and kindness. Speaker Pelosi is enjoying the overwhelming outpouring of prayers and well wishes and is ever determined to ensure access to quality health care for all Americans." 

The 84-year-old congresswoman was admitted to the hospital on Friday after falling down a set of marble stairs at the Grand Ducal Palace in Luxembourg City. 

Pelosi will miss the rest of the trip. The other 18 lawmakers are set to participate in observances for the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge through the weekend. 

Although Pelosi stepped down from her leadership position last year, she has remained active in Congress. Last month, the California Democrat was elected to serve a 20th term in the lower chamber and has maintained a schedule that includes House votes, television appearances, and overseas trips.

Krager said that Pelosi “looks forward to returning home to the U.S. soon.”

Republican Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) said he was “praying for a speedy recovery” for Pelosi, posting a photo of the two lawmakers holding hands in a group photo Friday at the U.S. Embassy in Luxembourg.

