Filmmaker Has Stunning Example of How San Francisco Crime Is Out of Control

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  June 15, 2023 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Eli Steele, a filmmaker, detailed his experience of what happened when the SUV he was using in San Francisco was broken into and thousands of dollars of equipment was stolen.

"[I]n the ten minutes we were gone our SUV was broken into and nearly $15k of camera equipment stolen. Called 911 & they hung up twice," Steele tweeted along with a picture showing the broken SUV window.

Steele then posted video from a security camera showing the thieves taking the equipment in broad daylight with people all around.

From there Steele documented the process of trying to file a police report and how everyone who was at the San Francisco police precinct were also there to report their cars had been broken into.

"People asking where this was. On top of famous Lombard Street. One of richest neighborhoods in SF and America. I’ve worked dangerous neighborhoods for years and nothing like this," Steele explained, adding, "We just left police station. The officer was kind and took down all info. She expressed sympathy and said nothing will likely happen: 'The police have been defanged.'"

A Hertz employee told Steele they average 30 cars a day that are been broken into.

