Are You Ready for Acting President Chuck Grassley?
US Attorney Who Helped Led J6 Persecutions Announces Resignation
VIP
America Is Back in 2025
New Poll Shows How Americans Feel About Trump's Plan to Put Illegal Immigrants...
Border Czar Tom Homan Levels Jasmine Crockett After She Claims He 'Doesn't Know...
WATCH: Bodycam Footage Shows Correctional Officers Allegedly Beating Inmate to Death
Ford Finally Puts Out a Statement After X Account Appears to Have Been...
Biden Has Gall to Lecture Us About 'Decency' When Asked a Question on...
Scott Jennings Is Still Issuing Key Reminders About Biden's 'Failed' Legacy
VIP
Another Poll Shows Troubling Signs About Young People and United Healthcare CEO's Death
Biden Laughably Boasts About ‘Getting to Show Up for the American People’
VIP
Here We Go Again: More Chinese Espionage Targets America
Former Ambassador: It Will Take a War to Regain Control of the Panama...
VIP
Remember How the Biden Admin Sold Border Wall Materials? Well…
Tipsheet

We've Been Warned: We May Not Have Seen the Last of Kamala Harris

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  December 30, 2024 9:45 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

When it comes to the 2028 Democratic Primary, Vice President Kamala Harris is somehow still a top candidate for many in her party, even though she lost almost two months ago now to President-elect Donald Trump and has yet to win a single primary vote. Chatter has been mixed from top Democrats as to if we'll finally be free from Harris, though a former senior advisor of hers is offering her view that we may not be through with Harris. 

Advertisement

During Monday's episode of "Morning Joe" on MSNBC, Symone Sanders-Townsend, who also co-hosts "The Weekend" on the network, warned that "I don't think the world has seen the last of Vice President Kamala Harris. I don't know how she will show up again, but she is a young politician who garnered over 75 million votes in this election and she will be back!"

Regardless of how many votes Harris won, she not only lost to Trump in the Electoral College, but he even beat her when it comes to the popular vote, a feat not achieved by a Republican since 2004. Harris also won key blue states by much slimmer margins than President Joe Biden did, and she did not improve on Biden's numbers from 2020 in any state. It also appears that Harris achieved a feat not seen since 1932, in that she didn't flip any county that Trump won in 2020. Counties stayed red, stayed blue, or became redder. 

Sanders-Townsend also brought up complaints about Trump as well, though. "When it comes to Donald Trump and his presidency, I know a lot of folks are like, 'mmm, Donald Trump has a lot of bluster, we need to wait and see what he will do.' We have seen what he has done, and while I think it would be wrong for people to make big predictions about his presidency," she continued, gesturing, "I think people need to pay attention to what he says and what he actually does and judge him on that and not some fantasy land we think we live in."

Recommended

Border Czar Tom Homan Levels Jasmine Crockett After She Claims He 'Doesn't Know What He's Doing' Jeff Charles
Advertisement

When it comes to what we've already seen from Trump, many polls for the 2024 election cycle, especially when it looked like we were headed for a Trump-Biden rematch, showed voters thinking back fondly of the former and now future president. This is especially with regards to the economy. 

There's been several polls coming out about the 2028 field ever since right after Harris lost to Trump. While many voters are still undecided, her name is the one that tops their list. This might be because she's freshest in their minds. She was installed as their nominee for 2024, after all, and is the sitting vice president for another few weeks. 

If that plays out remains to be seen. Just before Thanksgiving the official DNC X account put out a clip of what very much appeared to be an intoxicated Harris sharing a video message for her supporters. There was chatter that such a move was done to prevent her from thinking about launching yet another presidential campaign. Other Democrats also weighed in to express hope that she would not run

Advertisement

There's also the possibility that Harris will run for governor of California in 2026, a political option that has also led to plenty of speculation. 

Sanders-Townsend also made news with regards to the vice president during the start of the Biden-Harris administration, when reports came in about the high turnover rate with Harris' employees. She announced at the end of 2021 that she was leaving her role as Harris' senior advisor and chief spokesperson, after a slew of employees had also left the vice president's office that year. 

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Border Czar Tom Homan Levels Jasmine Crockett After She Claims He 'Doesn't Know What He's Doing' Jeff Charles
Are You Ready for Acting President Chuck Grassley? Katie Pavlich
This CNN Exchange Illustrates Everything Wrong With the Media Guy Benson
New Poll Shows How Americans Feel About Trump's Plan to Put Illegal Immigrants in Militarized Camps Jeff Charles
Ford Finally Puts Out a Statement After X Account Appears to Have Been Hacked Rebecca Downs
Biden Has Gall to Lecture Us About 'Decency' When Asked a Question on Trump After Jimmy Carter's Death Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Border Czar Tom Homan Levels Jasmine Crockett After She Claims He 'Doesn't Know What He's Doing' Jeff Charles
Advertisement