We've Been Warned: We May Not Have Seen the Last of Kamala Harris

When it comes to the 2028 Democratic Primary, Vice President Kamala Harris is somehow still a top candidate for many in her party, even though she lost almost two months ago now to President-elect Donald Trump and has yet to win a single primary vote. Chatter has been mixed from top Democrats as to if we'll finally be free from Harris, though a former senior advisor of hers is offering her view that we may not be through with Harris.

During Monday's episode of "Morning Joe" on MSNBC, Symone Sanders-Townsend, who also co-hosts "The Weekend" on the network, warned that "I don't think the world has seen the last of Vice President Kamala Harris. I don't know how she will show up again, but she is a young politician who garnered over 75 million votes in this election and she will be back!"

Regardless of how many votes Harris won, she not only lost to Trump in the Electoral College, but he even beat her when it comes to the popular vote, a feat not achieved by a Republican since 2004. Harris also won key blue states by much slimmer margins than President Joe Biden did, and she did not improve on Biden's numbers from 2020 in any state. It also appears that Harris achieved a feat not seen since 1932, in that she didn't flip any county that Trump won in 2020. Counties stayed red, stayed blue, or became redder.

Sanders-Townsend also brought up complaints about Trump as well, though. "When it comes to Donald Trump and his presidency, I know a lot of folks are like, 'mmm, Donald Trump has a lot of bluster, we need to wait and see what he will do.' We have seen what he has done, and while I think it would be wrong for people to make big predictions about his presidency," she continued, gesturing, "I think people need to pay attention to what he says and what he actually does and judge him on that and not some fantasy land we think we live in."

When it comes to what we've already seen from Trump, many polls for the 2024 election cycle, especially when it looked like we were headed for a Trump-Biden rematch, showed voters thinking back fondly of the former and now future president. This is especially with regards to the economy.

Top Kamala advisor Symone Sanders-Townsend: "I don't think the world has seen the last of VP Kamala Harris." pic.twitter.com/dKPTDpFwVA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 31, 2024

There's been several polls coming out about the 2028 field ever since right after Harris lost to Trump. While many voters are still undecided, her name is the one that tops their list. This might be because she's freshest in their minds. She was installed as their nominee for 2024, after all, and is the sitting vice president for another few weeks.

If that plays out remains to be seen. Just before Thanksgiving the official DNC X account put out a clip of what very much appeared to be an intoxicated Harris sharing a video message for her supporters. There was chatter that such a move was done to prevent her from thinking about launching yet another presidential campaign. Other Democrats also weighed in to express hope that she would not run.

There's also the possibility that Harris will run for governor of California in 2026, a political option that has also led to plenty of speculation.

Sanders-Townsend also made news with regards to the vice president during the start of the Biden-Harris administration, when reports came in about the high turnover rate with Harris' employees. She announced at the end of 2021 that she was leaving her role as Harris' senior advisor and chief spokesperson, after a slew of employees had also left the vice president's office that year.