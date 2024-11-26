Netanyahu Outlines Ceasefire Deal With Hezbollah, But There's a Catch
Yikes: Kamala Harris Has a New Message After Losing to Trump

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 26, 2024 8:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Election Day was three weeks ago, resulting in a win for President-elect Donald Trump, with Republicans also taking control of the Senate and keeping control of the House. Although Trump was declared the winner in the early morning hours following the election, Vice President Kamala Harris didn't address her sniffling supporters until Wednesday afternoon, a move she was strongly criticized for. On Tuesday night, Harris delivered another message, shared over X.

In a clip that's less than 30 seconds long, Harris declares, "I just have to remind you, don't you ever let anybody take your power from you. You have the same power that you did before November 5, and you have the same purpose that you did. And you have the same ability to engage and inspire! So don't ever let anybody or any circumstance take your power from you," she concludes, after sounding as if she were slurring her words at moments. Intoxicated or not, her tone and demeanor also did not match the message Harris was trying to send. 

Another clip, where Harris still seems to be slurring her words, shows Harris offering, "again, I'll say, you know, the election didn't turn out like we wanted it to, certainly not as we planned for it to, but, understand that the work we put into it was about empowering people, that was the spirit with work we did." It became trickier to decipher her words at the end of such a clip.

Harris' remarks have become a trending topic over X for Tuesday, with many taking to brutally savaging the vice president and failed Democratic nominee for how such brief remarks come off. Many of the quoted reposts and the close to 4,000 replies have pointed out it looks like Harris has been drinking.

Did Scott Jennings Just Present His Greatest Revelation Yet to CNN? Rebecca Downs
The vice president hasn't been seen around much at the White House, and still looks to be on less than friendly terms with First Lady Jill Biden, given how much they avoided each other for Veterans' Day. She was also just in Hawaii, as Bob Hoge reminded when covering Harris' remarks for our sister site of RedState. 

Others chimed in to stress on how the official DNC X account actually put out such a message from Harris when she looked to be doing this poorly.

Harris wasn't the only one out with a message, as Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), her running mate who was always an odd choice and looks to have done the ticket no favors, also shared a message. Just as he did while on the campaign trail and in Minnesota a few days following the election, Walz went for a rather unhelpful tone. 

"I know it's incredibly disappointing now, and look, candidly, it's--it's a bit scary, because there's a very different vision being put out there," Walz shared. At least he didn't pretend to be comforting with such a point. 

Tuesday has been full of bad news for the DNC, though. As Katie covered earlier, DNC staffers have needed to set up GoFundMe pages, though they say they're still fighting to get severance. 

