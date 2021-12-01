Kamala Harris is Losing Yet Another Huge Top Staffer

It looks like it indeed can get worse for Vice President Kamala Harris. As Kyle Morris reported for Fox News on Wednesday night, Symone Sanders will leave the White House at the end of the year, which is just a few weeks away. Sanders serves Harris as a senior advisor and chief spokesperson.

Morris included a statement from a White House official:

"Symone has served honorably for 3 years," a White House official told Fox News. "First as a valuable member of the President‘s 2020 presidential campaign, then as a member of his transition team and now deputy assistant to the President and senior advisor/chief spokesperson to the Vice President." The White House official also told Fox News that President Biden and Harris "are grateful for Symone’s service and advocacy" and said she "will be missed." The official said Sanders will be "working through the end of the year."

As Katie reported just a few weeks ago, Harris' Communications Director Ashley Etienne is also leaving.

"When Etienne joined the vice president’s office she told me she would stay for the first year, but still her departure comes after a raft of stories on infighting and low morale in the vice president’s office," Abigail Tracy reported for Vanity Fair on November 18.

Virtually all of the coverage surrounding Harris, especially as of late, has focused on her dismal approval ratings. A USA Today/Suffolk University poll from last month had Harris' approval rating at just 28 percent.

While lazy leftists decry sexism and racism as the reasons why Harris is so unpopular, it's worth stressing that some polls have found that women have more of an unfavorable view of the vice president than men do.