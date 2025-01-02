CNN's National Security Analyst Dropped an Interesting Take About the Tesla Cybertruck Bom...
Tipsheet

The Unexpected Business Booming Under Trump

Sarah Arnold
January 02, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

An unexpected industry has seen an astonishing sales boom since President-elect Donald Trump's sweeping election victory.

Under the Trump administration, the plastic surgery industry experienced a notable boom. Rising consumer confidence and a more robust economy led many Americans to seek aesthetic procedures. Surgeons saw a massive surge in interest in procedures like breast implants, liposuction, Botox, facelifts, and body contouring, driven partly by increased disposable income under Trump’s economy thanks to his economic policies. 

According to a New York Post article, Dr. Mark Epstein noted a sudden surge in business over the summer — typically his "slow season" — following the boost in support for Trump after the failed assassination attempt on his life. He said that following the unprecedented event, which ultimately contributed to Trump’s win, business began growing exponentially. 

“And what I was getting a sense is, is that there was a sudden change in consumer confidence, I have no other way to explain it,” Epstein said. “As it was looking more and more and more like we were going to have a change in leadership in Washington, I think consumer confidence was rising concurrently. And I think that is what brought things back on track. And things have been very, very busy.” 

A recent Washington Post-Schar School poll found that the majority of voters believe Trump will turn the economy around, calling him a “good businessman.” Thirty-three percent of Trump voters said—in their own words—they voted for the incoming 47th president because they believed he would bring a new economic vision to the U.S. 

“The economy was at a better place when he was in office,” a Trump voter from Arizona said. Another said that Trump is a “good businessman and doesn’t let anyone take advantage of him.”

Cosmetic surgeries are entirely out-of-pocket and not covered by insurance, so the plastic surgery business suffers when the economy is bad. He described the industry as being “depressing” under the Biden administration. 

“When interest rates are high, the stock market is low; the economy is not doing well – we definitely feel it as aesthetic providers,” Epstein, owner of Oceane Medical Aesthetics and Wellness, said. “Under the current administration, the entire aesthetic industry was really, really feeling the depression.”

