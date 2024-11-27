Harris Reportedly Considering Another Presidential Run. One Dem Strategist Has a Message for Her.

Even after her stunning defeat in the 2024 election, Vice President Kamala Harris is vowing to stay “in the fight,” urging advisers and allies to leave the door open on her potentially running for president again in 2028—a possibility that has worried some Democrat strategists, including Theryn Bond.

Speaking to Newsmax, Bond was asked about Politico’s recent reporting about Harris’ political ambitions, which may include running for governor of California in a couple years.

She is expected to explore those and other possible paths forward with family members over the winter holiday season, according to five people in the Harris inner circle, who were granted anonymity to discuss internal dynamics. Her deliberations follow an extraordinary four months in which Harris went from President Joe Biden’s running mate to the top of the ticket, reenergizing Democrats before ultimately crashing on election night. “She doesn’t have to decide if she wants to run for something again in the next six months,” said one former Harris campaign aide. “The natural thing to do would be to set up some type of entity that would give her the opportunity to travel and give speeches and preserve her political relationships.” (Politico)

“Is this a good idea for VP Harris to continue her political ambitions?” National Report co-host Emma Rechenberg asked.

“Not to run for president again in 2028,” she replied. “Please don’t.”

As for governor of California, Bond couldn’t say.

“Californians seem to support her significantly,” she added. “We haven’t yet been able to measure what that support looks like after this current run she just had. That maybe the only thing that she, I guess, may make sense for her to consider, but another shot at the presidency, I hope she doesn’t, and if she is relying on those same advisers that advised her this cycle, that’s not who I would listen to.”