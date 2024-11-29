Some Say Pump the Brakes on Celebrating Jack Smith's Demise
Gratitude Is Our Defining Ideal
The U.S. and Lithuania Sign Monumental Nuclear Energy Deal
Journalists Mourn That Jack Smith's Probes Are Dead
Iranian People and Organized Resistance Key to Maximum Pressure on Tehran
Another Post-Election Poll Was Released This Week, and There's Hope for America and...
Does Twice-Failed Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton Really Think She Can Win In 2028?
Trump Sure Did Get a Kick Out of His Thanksgiving Celebrations
Florida House Candidate Says These ‘Squad’ Members ‘Might Consider Leaving Before I Get...
Did This NY State Senator Have the Most Ridiculous Reaction to Trump?
Fauci Still Enjoys Taxpayer-Funded Private Chauffeur, Security Detail
Brains Ain't Everything
Democrat Urges Americans to 'Give Thanks' to Illegal Immigrants on Thanksgiving
Did Rashida Tlaib Have the Worst Thanksgiving Day Post?

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 29, 2024 2:15 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), a member of the Squad, is known for her particularly anti-Israel takes. Last November, she was even censured by the House in a bipartisan vote for spreading propaganda against our ally in the Middle East. It doesn't appear she's learned anything, though. Her Thanksgiving post shared to Instagram struck a rather particular tone.

"This Thanksgiving, we mourn the Indigenous people killed by European settlers and the United States in order to steal their land. From here to Palestine, we stand in solidarity all Indigenous people as they fight for freedom on their own land," read Tlaib's only post actually referencing the Thanksgiving holiday


Lamenting the situation of Palestinians is just what the pro-Hamas, anti-Israel agitators did at Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade on Thursday, where they were not just booed, but also arrested. The protesters blocked the parade as the Ronald McDonald float was about to come by and displayed a banner that read in part, "LAND BACK!"

It is a common narrative from those who are anti-Israel, from protesters in the streets to elected officials in the halls of Congress and state legislatures, to rant about territorial disputes and fixate on what they insist is an "occupation" when it comes to Israel's role in the region. Many anti-Israel activists have also even called for Palestinians to resist through any means necessary. 

The congresswoman's Instagram account also shared posts on Thursday to do with the John D. Dingell Fisher House and the congresswoman speaking at Stevenson High School

From her official account, Tlaib also made a post over X on Thursday, this one referencing "Indigenous communities... whose land we’re on."

Tlaib may find some resistance if state Sen. Randy Fine  is elected to replace Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL), who is leaving Congress on January 20 to work for the Trump-Vance administration.  As Madeline covered, Fine has issued a warning to Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), another anti-Israel member of the Squad. 

That being said, Tlaib wasn't the only Democrat to get political on Thanksgiving. As Sarah covered, Julián Castro, the former HUD Secretary and former Mayor of San Antonio, posted that MAGA should be thankful for "undocumented immigrants" who helped with their food for the holiday.

Tags: SQUAD

