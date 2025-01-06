2024 Election Certification Obliterates Another Anti-Trump Talking Point
You Won't Believe What This Co-Host on 'The View' Said About Jan. 6

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 06, 2025 3:30 PM
Sunny Hostin, a co-host of ABC’s left-wing talk show program “The View,” said on Monday that the riots that occurred in Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021 were comparable to the Holocaust and slavery.

“I think we need to find moral clarity…I just remember after Jan. 6 you had someone like Mitch McConnell placing the blame on Jan. 6 where it belongs, squarely on Donald Trump’s shoulders,” Hostin began. 

“And then, you started seeing people back track that and losing their moral center,” she added before ripping into Condoleezza Rice for remarks she made about the riots on “The View.”

“Jan. 6 was an atrocity. It was one of the worst moments in American history. When you think about the worst moments in American history, you know, like WWII, things that happened, like the Holocaust, chattel slavery, we need to never forget because the past becomes prologue if you forget," she said.

Townhall previously covered how Hostin had a meltdown on television after President-elect Donald Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the election. She even claimed that Harris ran a “flawless” campaign. 

Later on the show, the ladies of “The View” claimed that Harris would have won the election “if we could regulate social media.”

“It would help if we could regulate social media because one of the biggest defenders is DC and Congress have not been able to do one thing in regard to the rogue corporations,” Sara Haines said.

