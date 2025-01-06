Mary Katharine Ham May Just Change How We Think About Hillary Clinton Getting a Medal

On Saturday, as Sarah covered, President Joe Biden handed off the Presidential Medal of Freedom to a whole host of people, including some particularly undeserving ones like George Soros and Hillary Clinton. While in a way, these recipients cheapen the significance of the award, there's another way of looking at it when it comes to Clinton, as Fox News' Mary Katharine Ham pointed out.

Advertisement

Ham offered her thoughts during "Fox News Sunday" of how "I think it's good that Hillary Clinton got this award," which she acknowledged would be surprising to others, adding that "because not a lot of novelists and fiction writers get the award," to laughter from Jacqui Heinrich. "And yet the Hillary Clinton campaign financed and created one of the greatest works of fiction in living memory in the Steele Dossier," Ham continued.

She also went on to remind everyone just how much of a role it had during the 2016 election. "Despite it being total fiction, it enthralled the press, the Intel community, and federal law enforcement for years. And so I applaud her for that work of fiction and am excited about the work she does in the future on her totally fictional presidency," Ham said.

Even Marie Harf, a liberal panelist, indicated that she "loved" how Ham "brought the 2025 energy."

🔥 WATCH: Fox News panelist @mkhammer: “I think it’s good that Hillary Clinton got this [Medal of Freedom] award because not a lot of novelists and fiction writers get the award. And yet the Hillary Clinton campaign financed and created one of the greatest works of fiction in… pic.twitter.com/PUzsP1WaSs — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) January 5, 2025

The move to hand out such awards has been criticized as elitist, with Biden--or whoever it is making such a decision--doing just about anything and everything possible to leave as much mayhem and destruction when the administration comes to an end on January 20.

As undeserving as Clinton may be, along with so many other recipients, that doesn't change how Biden gave her the award. Whoever was making the decision likely did it in part to mess with many Americans, including and especially those who voted for President-elect Donald Trump, who not only beat Vice President Kamala Harris in a spectacular fashion for 2024, but beat Clinton in 2016. This comes despite how hard Clinton and her campaign tried to defeat Trump, as Ham referenced above.

If Clinton is going to be given such an award, we might as well have Ham's candid reminder to get us through it.