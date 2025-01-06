Congress Certifies the Election, Democrats Cry About it

Congress has officially certified the 2024 presidential election, which clinches President-elect Donald Trump’s win over Vice President Kamala Harris.
No lawmakers objected to the tally of states being read on the House floor. This marks the final step before Trump's inauguration on January 20.
In the leadup to the certification, there were concerns about potential violence in Washington, D.C., or elsewhere. Over the weekend, leftist groups prepared to stage demonstrations against the certification.
Some argued that Trump was disqualified from taking office because a 14th Amendment provision prohibited individuals engaged in a rebellion against the government from holding elected office. This tactic was used unsuccessfully during the campaign to remove Trump from the ballot in several states.
Anti-Trump protesters are rallying at the Lincoln Memorial, calling on Congress to block Trump's January 6, 2025, certification.
Their reasoning? Labeling him an 'Insurrectionist' for his actions on January 6, 2021.
Full circle irony or poetic justice—you decide. pic.twitter.com/zqU2ktuIdq
Protesters in DC have assembled and are saying Congress should not certify Trump as president.
So much for Democrats accepting the results of elections.pic.twitter.com/1Msx623QN1
So far, there has been no violent activity in response to the certification.
Harris presided over the proceedings as vice president. Before the certification, she recorded a video saying, “The peaceful transfer of power is one of the most fundamental principles of American democracy. As much as any other principle, it is what distinguishes our system of government from monarchy or tyranny.”
While Democrats did not object to the certification, left-leaning politicians and news outlets used it as an opportunity to rehash the riot that occurred on Jan. 6, 2021, while the 2020 election was being certified.
Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) wrote a post on X saying this day “marks 4 years since President Trump instigated a riot at the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of a fair election” and dishonestly claimed “his selfish refusal to accept his electoral defeat, President Trump ordered his supporters to the Capitol, resulting in over 140 police officers being seriously injured and several losing their lives as a result of the traumatic events of that day.”
Today marks 4 years since President Trump instigated a riot at the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of a fair election.
In his selfish refusal to accept his electoral defeat, President Trump ordered his supporters to the Capitol, resulting in over 140 police…
Former Rep. Cori Bush also peddled the Jan. 6 line, saying Trump “expects Democrats to perform an action he opposed when Republicans were in a similar position four years ago: certify the results of the presidential election.”
Today, Donald Trump expects Democrats to perform an action he opposed when Republicans were in a similar position four years ago: certify the results of the presidential election.
He wants an uninterrupted certification process, without any objections or dissent.
1/2
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) wrote, “Four years ago we watched as Donald Trump incited a violent insurrection that threatened the very fabric of our democracy.”
Today we're certifying the election results because our democracy depends on the peaceful transfer of power.
Four years ago we watched as Donald Trump incited a violent insurrection that threatened the very fabric of our democracy.
As someone who witnessed what happens when…
President-elect Trump is expected to pardon many of those who were arrested and convicted of crimes for their presence at the Capitol building four years ago. Most of those who were caught up in the prosecution efforts did not engage in violence against other people, nor did they destroy any property.
