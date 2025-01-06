2024 Election Certification Obliterates Another Anti-Trump Talking Point
Tipsheet

Congress Certifies the Election, Democrats Cry About it

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles  |  January 06, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Congress has officially certified the 2024 presidential election, which clinches President-elect Donald Trump’s win over Vice President Kamala Harris.

No lawmakers objected to the tally of states being read on the House floor. This marks the final step before Trump's inauguration on January 20.

In the leadup to the certification, there were concerns about potential violence in Washington, D.C., or elsewhere. Over the weekend, leftist groups prepared to stage demonstrations against the certification.

Some argued that Trump was disqualified from taking office because a 14th Amendment provision prohibited individuals engaged in a rebellion against the government from holding elected office. This tactic was used unsuccessfully during the campaign to remove Trump from the ballot in several states.

So far, there has been no violent activity in response to the certification.

Harris presided over the proceedings as vice president. Before the certification, she recorded a video saying, “The peaceful transfer of power is one of the most fundamental principles of American democracy. As much as any other principle, it is what distinguishes our system of government from monarchy or tyranny.”

2024 Election Certification Obliterates Another Anti-Trump Talking Point
While Democrats did not object to the certification, left-leaning politicians and news outlets used it as an opportunity to rehash the riot that occurred on Jan. 6, 2021, while the 2020 election was being certified.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) wrote a post on X saying this day “marks 4 years since President Trump instigated a riot at the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of a fair election” and dishonestly claimed “his selfish refusal to accept his electoral defeat, President Trump ordered his supporters to the Capitol, resulting in over 140 police officers being seriously injured and several losing their lives as a result of the traumatic events of that day.”

Former Rep. Cori Bush also peddled the Jan. 6 line, saying Trump “expects Democrats to perform an action he opposed when Republicans were in a similar position four years ago: certify the results of the presidential election.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) wrote, “Four years ago we watched as Donald Trump incited a violent insurrection that threatened the very fabric of our democracy.”

President-elect Trump is expected to pardon many of those who were arrested and convicted of crimes for their presence at the Capitol building four years ago. Most of those who were caught up in the prosecution efforts did not engage in violence against other people, nor did they destroy any property.

