2024 Election Certification Obliterates Another Anti-Trump Talking Point
VIP
Republicans Must Stick to the Agenda
Congress Certifies the Election, Democrats Cry About it
Trump Does a Bit of Trolling After Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Announces...
Trump Bashes Biden After He Issues 'Green New Scam' Executive Orders
Adam Schiff Exploits New Orleans Attack to Slam Trump Nominee
BREAKING: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Announces Resignation
VIP
A New Poll Shows How Parents Feel About Transgender Athletes in Women’s Sports
Scott Jennings Offers Reminder About Who Played a Role in Trudeau Resigning
New Orleans Prosecutor Found Dead Inside DA's Office in Apparent Suicide
Here’s How the Transgender Agenda Was on Full Display at the Golden Globes
GOP Senator: RFK Jr. Is ‘Wrong’ About Vaccinations
Mary Katharine Ham May Just Change How We Think About Hillary Clinton Getting...
MAGA Movement to Musk: Is Free Speech Free?
Tipsheet

Golden Globes Host Roasts Celebrities Who Told Americans to Vote for Kamala Harris

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 06, 2025 1:00 PM
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

On Sunday, comedian and actress Nikki Glaser hosted the 82nd annual Golden Globes. During her monologue, she ripped into celebrities who told Americans to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. 

Advertisement

Glaser, 40, made the remarks in her opening monologue. 

“I am not here to roast you tonight. I want you to know that,” Glaser said during her monologue. 

“And how could I, really? You’re all so famous, so talented, so powerful,” she continued, ““I mean, you could really do anything…except tell the country who to vote for.”

“But, it’s okay. You’ll get them next time. If there is one,” she laughed. "I'm scared."

As multiple outlets have noted, a slew of major Hollywood celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Anne Hathaway, Alec Baldwin, Leonardo DiCaprio came out in support of Harris in the election. 

Despite this, President-elect Donald Trump annihilated Harris in the election, garnering over 300 electoral votes. 

In August, when Glaser was selected as the host, she shared a statement indicating that she was looking forward to roasting the audience. 

Recommended

2024 Election Certification Obliterates Another Anti-Trump Talking Point Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"I am absolutely thrilled to be hosting the Golden Globes," Glaser wrote in a statement first shared by The Hollywood Reporter. 

"It’s one of my favorite nights of television and now I get a front row seat (actually, I think I have to host from the stage). The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film but also for comedy. It’s one of the few times that show business not only allows but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked (at least I hope so). (God I hope so.) It’s an exciting, yet challenging gig because it’s live, unpredictable and in front of Hollywood’s biggest stars (who also might be getting wasted while seated next to their recent exes),” she added.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

2024 Election Certification Obliterates Another Anti-Trump Talking Point Matt Vespa
Mary Katharine Ham May Just Change How We Think About Hillary Clinton Getting a Medal Rebecca Downs
With Trump's Return Imminent, Dems Now Direct Their Seething Anger Toward One Man Matt Vespa
Scott Jennings Offers Reminder About Who Played a Role in Trudeau Resigning Rebecca Downs
Trump Does a Bit of Trolling After Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Announces His Resignation Jeff Charles
Kash Patel Has His Work Cut Out for Him Fixing the Disgraced, Incompetent, and Poorly-Dressed FBI Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
2024 Election Certification Obliterates Another Anti-Trump Talking Point Matt Vespa
Advertisement