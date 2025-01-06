Golden Globes Host Roasts Celebrities Who Told Americans to Vote for Kamala Harris

On Sunday, comedian and actress Nikki Glaser hosted the 82nd annual Golden Globes. During her monologue, she ripped into celebrities who told Americans to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

Advertisement

Glaser, 40, made the remarks in her opening monologue.

“I am not here to roast you tonight. I want you to know that,” Glaser said during her monologue.

“And how could I, really? You’re all so famous, so talented, so powerful,” she continued, ““I mean, you could really do anything…except tell the country who to vote for.”

“But, it’s okay. You’ll get them next time. If there is one,” she laughed. "I'm scared."

Say hello to your roast for the night—Oops, we mean HOST for the night... @NikkiGlaser! 🎙️ #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/MVa5FQ1NoS — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025

As multiple outlets have noted, a slew of major Hollywood celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Anne Hathaway, Alec Baldwin, Leonardo DiCaprio came out in support of Harris in the election.

Despite this, President-elect Donald Trump annihilated Harris in the election, garnering over 300 electoral votes.

In August, when Glaser was selected as the host, she shared a statement indicating that she was looking forward to roasting the audience.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be hosting the Golden Globes," Glaser wrote in a statement first shared by The Hollywood Reporter.

"It’s one of my favorite nights of television and now I get a front row seat (actually, I think I have to host from the stage). The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film but also for comedy. It’s one of the few times that show business not only allows but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked (at least I hope so). (God I hope so.) It’s an exciting, yet challenging gig because it’s live, unpredictable and in front of Hollywood’s biggest stars (who also might be getting wasted while seated next to their recent exes),” she added.