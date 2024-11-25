'Seismic Shift': Polling Shows Young Voters Love the Trump Transition
Here's When Mike Waltz Will Leave Congress to Work for Trump Administration

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 25, 2024 6:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Earlier this month, as we covered at the time, Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL) was tasked by President-elect Donald Trump to serve in the Trump-Vance administration as his national security advisor. He currently serves in the House, representing Florida's 6th Congressional District, but will resign on January 20, the day Trump takes office. 

Scoop from POLITICO's Olivia Beavers mentioned such a timeline, which means that Waltz can vote for the January 3 speakership vote which will likely result in Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) once more getting the gavel.

While Republicans will keep control of the House following the 2024 elections, and also gained control of the Senate and the White House, it's still a narrow majority in the chamber. Thus, Johnson will likely need every vote he can get, and House Republicans can't afford too many defections or vacancies for the 119th Congress.

Florida's Secretary of State Cord Byrd has been posting to social media about the timeline, as has the Florida Department of State Office.

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who had been nominated as Trump's Attorney General before he ultimately withdrew his name, resigned nearly two weeks ago and has also indicated he will not serve in the 119th Congress. 

There will be a special primary for Waltz's seat and Gaetz's seats on January 28, with the special election taking place on April 1.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who currently chairs the House Republican Conference, was also tasked earlier this month to serve as the ambassador to the United Nations, and a special election will be needed to fill her seat. 

Before Waltz, it was actually Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) who represented Florida's 6th Congressional District. He resigned in September 2018 to focus on his run for governor. 

