Tipsheet

2024 Election Certification Obliterates Another Anti-Trump Talking Point

Matt Vespa
January 06, 2025 2:05 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Donald J. Trump won the 2024 election. The results were certified, with Vice President Kamala Harris taking a front-row seat in making her defeat to Mr. Trump official. The capital got slammed by a snowstorm, but that didn’t stop this piece of business from getting done. It’s amazing how there was no drama partially due to the weather--no one was protesting in this--but also the general feeling that voters didn’t feel cheated (via Associated Press): 

Congress certified President-elect Donald Trump as the winner of the 2024 election in proceedings that unfolded Monday without violence or mayhem, in stark contrast to the Jan. 6, 2021, violence as his mob of supporters stormed the Capitol. 

Lawmakers convened under heavy security and a snowstorm to meet the date required by law to certify the election, but the legacy of Jan. 6 leaves an extraordinary fact: The candidate who tried to overturn the previous election won this time and is legitimately returning to power. 

Layers of tall black fencing flank the U.S. Capitol complex in a stark reminder of what happened four years ago, when a defeated Trump sent his mob to “fight like hell” in what became the most gruesome attack on the seat of American democracy in 200 years. It is the tightest national security level possible. 

So, it’s over. Not much fuss. Even liberals are exhausted, for the most part. You cannot beat Trump. You tried for years to get this guy, and it’s over. This saga ended with the greatest political comeback of all time. Trump won the popular vote and the Electoral College. He’s earned more votes with every election. 

 Game. Set. Match.

And it was a peaceful transfer of power. So, again, all this nonsense about Trump being a threat to democracy was celebrated in real time. 

