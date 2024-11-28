'Irony Is Almost As Big As Those Parade Floats': How Pro-Hamas Protesters Celebrated Thanksgiving Parade

Anti-Israel/pro-Hamas protesters always have a way of making themselves as unpopular as possible, even and including on Thanksgiving. For the second year in a row, protesters disrupted the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City, which was already dealing with rain in the forecast.

On Thursday night, the StopAntisemitism X account posted a picture of about two dozen protesters wearing masks, with no less than three flags of "Palestine."

Their sign insisted, "DON'T CELEBRATE GENOCIDE! ARMS EMBARGO NOW!," using a frequent smear against Israel. The sign also included other slogans, "LAND BACK!" and "FREE PALESTINE!"

"Protesting an Indigenous group’s ties on Thanksgiving? The irony is almost as big as those parade floats," the StopAntisemitism account pointed out.

For the second year in a row, Palestinian protesters disrupted the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.



Protesting an Indigenous group’s ties on Thanksgiving? The irony is almost as big as those parade floats. pic.twitter.com/fpyxHKo9TP — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 28, 2024

The radical disruptors were interrupting the parade just as the Ronald McDonald float was about to come by, a float that no doubt was a treat for the children and families who were still hoping to enjoy the parade despite the rainy weather.

This was the second parade in a row they've disrupted the parade in such a way, which is also the second year since Hamas terrorists attacked Israel and brutally slaughtered 1,200 Israelis. Not even babies or Holocaust survivors were spared. Hamas terrorists also engaged in rape, kidnapping, and torture, with over 100 people still being held hostage, including American citizens who are missing out on their second Thanksgiving in a row.

As Teri Christoph shared at our sister site of RedState:

This is the second year in a row that the pro-Hamas crowd has pulled this joyless, Grinch-like nonsense at the Macy's parade. Last year, several of them glued their hands to the street and poured fake blood on each other while screaming, "From the river to the sea!" Democrat mayor Eric Adams had a message Wednesday for anyone who planned to be a nuisance and stop the parade: “I really want to take the moment to tell those grinches that believe they are going to disrupt the parade that it is not going to happen."

Other users on X shared footage of the protesters, who were booed and also arrested. Ronald McDonald followed once the protesters were moved out of the street.

Unfortunately, these agitators aren't the only ones to further anti-Israel narratives. Last week, as we recently covered, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was joined by close to 20 Democrats in voting for resolutions against our ally in the Middle East.

Palestinian terror enthusiasts decided to ruin the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Because nothing frees “Palestine” like making children cry. pic.twitter.com/82eVU850mn — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) November 28, 2024

