Democrat Urges Americans to 'Give Thanks' to Illegal Immigrants on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving— an American holiday designed to remind Americans to give thanks and celebrate the blessings that the past year brought. However, to Democrats, it’s a time to thank all of the illegal immigrants that “picked and packed the food” people are enjoying.

Former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro (D-TX) took to social media not to give thanks to his family, the country, his health, or such, but to be thankful for the millions of illegal aliens who unlawfully entered the United States under the Biden-Harris Administration.

“Everyone at the dinner table today, especially MAGA, please give thanks to the undocumented immigrants that picked and packed the food you’re enjoying. They deserve our grace,” Castro wrote on X.

Happy Thanksgiving! — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) November 28, 2024

However, his sentiments weren’t well-received. Social media users criticized Castro, saying that the illegal immigrants aren’t picking our food but taking American jobs and, in the worst cases, their lives, committing crimes and destroying communities.

Castro wasn’t the only one who claimed Americans should be thankful for the illegal immigrants destroying our country.

An article from Daily KOS urged people to “give thanks to undocumented immigrants for the items on your table.”

With mass deportations looming, alleged child sex scandals brewing, billionaire tech moguls poking around in the White House and so, so much more … the uneasiness in the air is thick this holiday season. We at Daily Kos would like to extend our gratitude to the undocumented immigrant and migrant workers making these ingredients available at our local grocery stores. The need for migrants to supply our food chain is undeniable—and even more so as convicted felon and President-elect Donald Trump promises mass deportations when he takes office.

The Washington Informer went on a tangent, claiming that the pilgrims were illegal aliens.

After attacking Trump for his tough-on-the-southern border policies, the outlet alleged that the “true history of Thanksgiving is brutal, bloody, controversial and complex, with white European settlers, also known as Pilgrims, committing brutal atrocities against the Native Americans with whom they interacted.”

The outlet urged people not to be intimidated by Trump supporters as “many will be dining with uncertainty about the next steps for immigrants and the future of the nation and democracy. “