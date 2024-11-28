Why Trump Is Demanding an Apology From The New York Times
'Irony Is Almost As Big As Those Parade Floats': How Pro-Hamas Protesters Celebrated...
Bloomberg: American's Thanksgiving Meal Is Destroying the Planet
Oh Boy: Alexander Vindman Is Feuding With Elon Musk
We Are Thankful for the Collapse Of Liberal Networks This Year
CNBC Put Out Quite the Post on Thanksgiving Prices for This Year
Joni Ernst Lays Out Thanksgiving Menu to Cut Waste
Texas Just Scored a Major Win In Regards to the Border
VIP
Kamala's Campaign Sure Had Some Whoopers in That Podcast Interview
Scott Jennings Has Some Tips on How to Handle Politics at Thanksgiving and...
Oh No, Kamala Harris Is Out With Another Message
Here's Why Mark Zuckerberg Had Dinner With Trump At Mar-a-Lago
PETA's Anti-Thanksgiving Ads Are Unintentionally Hilarious
MLK Jr.’s Daughter Reveals Why She Is ‘Glad’ Trump’s Inauguration Lands on Her...
Tipsheet

Democrat Urges Americans to 'Give Thanks' to Illegal Immigrants on Thanksgiving

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 28, 2024 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

Thanksgiving— an American holiday designed to remind Americans to give thanks and celebrate the blessings that the past year brought. However, to Democrats, it’s a time to thank all of the illegal immigrants that “picked and packed the food” people are enjoying. 

Advertisement

Former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro (D-TX) took to social media not to give thanks to his family, the country, his health, or such, but to be thankful for the millions of illegal aliens who unlawfully entered the United States under the Biden-Harris Administration. 

“Everyone at the dinner table today, especially MAGA, please give thanks to the undocumented immigrants that picked and packed the food you’re enjoying. They deserve our grace,” Castro wrote on X.

However, his sentiments weren’t well-received. Social media users criticized Castro, saying that the illegal immigrants aren’t picking our food but taking American jobs and, in the worst cases, their lives, committing crimes and destroying communities. 

Recommended

Oh Boy: Alexander Vindman Is Feuding With Elon Musk Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Castro wasn’t the only one who claimed Americans should be thankful for the illegal immigrants destroying our country. 

An article from Daily KOS urged people to “give thanks to undocumented immigrants for the items on your table.” 

With mass deportations looming, alleged child sex scandals brewing, billionaire tech moguls poking around in the White House and so, so much more … the uneasiness in the air is thick this holiday season.

We at Daily Kos would like to extend our gratitude to the undocumented immigrant and migrant workers making these ingredients available at our local grocery stores. The need for migrants to supply our food chain is undeniable—and even more so as convicted felon and President-elect Donald Trump promises mass deportations when he takes office. 

The Washington Informer went on a tangent, claiming that the pilgrims were illegal aliens. 

After attacking Trump for his tough-on-the-southern border policies, the outlet alleged that the “true history of Thanksgiving is brutal, bloody, controversial and complex, with white European settlers, also known as Pilgrims, committing brutal atrocities against the Native Americans with whom they interacted.” 

Advertisement

The outlet urged people not to be intimidated by Trump supporters as “many will be dining with uncertainty about the next steps for immigrants and the future of the nation and democracy. “ 

With Trump promising mass deportations and to be a dictator on day one of his presidency, Americans should not consider the fear tactics used by the president-elect about illegal immigrants, many of whom work hard and serve communities around the country. Instead, they consider the harsh reality that this country’s forefathers were illegal immigrants, colonizers, murderers, rapists and racists— the exact same offenses Trump claims are common among those who illegally entered the United States today.

Tags: THANKSGIVING ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh Boy: Alexander Vindman Is Feuding With Elon Musk Rebecca Downs
The Establishment’s Scandal Scam Tactics Won’t Work Anymore Kurt Schlichter
Here's Why Mark Zuckerberg Had Dinner With Trump At Mar-a-Lago Sarah Arnold
We Are Thankful for the Collapse Of Liberal Networks This Year Sarah Arnold
'Irony Is Almost As Big As Those Parade Floats': How Pro-Hamas Protesters Celebrated Thanksgiving Parade Rebecca Downs
Scott Jennings Has Some Tips on How to Handle Politics at Thanksgiving and Obliterate Liberals Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh Boy: Alexander Vindman Is Feuding With Elon Musk Rebecca Downs
Advertisement