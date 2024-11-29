Florida House Candidate Says These ‘Squad’ Members ‘Might Consider Leaving Before I Get There’

On Tuesday, House Republican candidate and Florida state Sen. Randy Fine (R ) said that two “squad” representatives should consider leaving Congress if he is elected.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Fine specifically called out Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

“The Hebrew Hammer is coming,” Fine, who is Jewish, wrote in the post. “[Rashida Tlaib] and [Ilhan Omar] might consider leaving before I get there.”

Fine’s statement about the two radical-left wing members of Congress came as a response to an endorsement he received from the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC).

“Randy Fine is a warrior for his constituents and has served for years in the Florida legislature with distinction,” a statement from the RJC read.

“A fighter for school choice, security funding for places of worship, and an ardent defender of the State of Israel, Randy Fine will be a fierce advocate for the Jewish community in the House of Representatives. Importantly, he has led the fight and been the loudest voice against the rise of antisemitism in Florida and across the country,” they added.

“As the Jewish community continues to face some of the darkest days in our people’s history, President Donald Trump and the GOP continue to elevate and champion our voices. Election after election, the Republican Party increasingly is the political home for more and more Jewish Americans,” the statement concluded.

Tlaib and Omar are both Muslim and have been vocal about their support for Palestine in the Israel-Hamas war that began on Oct. 7, 2023. According to The Hill, Fine is known for his support for Israel “and has faced backlash for a series of inflammatory remarks regarding the war.”

As Townhall covered, U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz will leave Congress to work for the Trump administration as a security adviser. A report from POLITICO’s Olivia Beavers said that Waltz plans to resign from Congress on Jan. 20.

Fine announced on Fox News that he would be running for the seat.

“I’m proud to announce that I’m going to be running for for the 6th Congressional District of the state of Florida,” Fine told Fox News on Tuesday. “Whether it’s fighting inflation to make America affordable again, closing the border to make America safe again, or standing up for Israel and standing up to China, I’m ready to go.”

Advertisement

Fine has been endorsed by President-elect Donald Trump.

“[Trump] needs fighters who will Make America Wealthy Again, Make American Safe Again, and someone who will stand up for Israel. That is why today I’m announcing my candidacy for FL 6th Congressional District,” Fine added as a follow-up on X after he announced his candidacy.

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who had been nominated as Trump's Attorney General before he ultimately withdrew his name, resigned nearly two weeks ago and has also indicated he will not serve in the 119th Congress.

There will be a special election in January to fill these congressional seats. Years ago, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis represented Florida’s sixth congressional district in the U.S. Congress.