Trump's Return to the White House Moves to a New Phase. Here Are...
Trump Gives a Massive Middle Finger to the FBI
Trump's Incoming Border Czar: Dems Who Oppose Mass Deportations Better Get the Hell...
Whoopi Goldberg Had a Decent Line to Shut Down Co-host Ana Navarro's Anti-Trump...
Thank You, Property Rights!
The Evolution of Thanksgiving
'The Current Administration Has Not Listened to Me': House Dem Has a Meeting...
'Knock Off This Nonsense': Cotton Warns Austin About DoD Efforts to Undermine Trump
UN Adviser Would Not Call Israel's Gaza Campaign Genocide. What Happened Next Isn't...
VIP
'Shouldn't Be Saying This Out Loud': What an NIH Data Chief Admitted About...
Trump Cabinet Nominees, Appointees Facing Threats
NYT: Trump Destroyed Democrats' Expected 'Demographic Destiny'
Language in Would-Be Trump Assassin's Jailhouse Letter Sounds Awfully Familiar
Trump's Border Czar Is Already Visiting the Southern Border
Tipsheet

Chris Cillizza Admits What We Knew All Along About Tim Walz

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 27, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Ever since Vice President Kamala Harris picked Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) as her running mate in early August, it was considered something of an odd choice. For one, it had seemed as if she was going to pick Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA), though he reportedly botched his interview and didn't want to be number two, plus the Democratic Party has plenty of antisemitism to contend with. On Tuesday night, Chris Cillizza put out a lengthy thread on why Walz wasn't the right pick, which became a trending topic over X.

Advertisement

From his far-left views to his own lackluster electoral vote history, connections with anti-Israel imams and concerns with stolen valor, plus habitual lying on many more matters, Walz was indeed a puzzling choice. He likely did nothing to help the campaign. The Harris-Walz ticket didn't win Minnesota by much, and the ticket even lost Walz's home county

As Cillizza mentioned, the election was three weeks ago, and he feels there's enough time to make his analysis, though one could have predicted such takes even before President-elect Donald Trump won. Cillizza may also be giving Walz too much credit. 

Pennsylvania is key, which is not just one of the crucial swing states and the one with the most electoral votes--at 19--but where Shapiro is a popular and moderate enough governor. Ultimately, Trump won Pennsylvania by 1.7 percentage points, and such a win in the Electoral College was enough to send him over the 270 mark.

To say that "I just don't think the Walz pick made a ton of sense for Harris" is putting it rather politely. That Cillizza mentions how Walz came up with the "weird" campaign against Vice President-elect JD Vance may have endeared Walz to Harris and other Democrats, but it also is the start of what a nasty person, rather than "folksy" and "Minnesota nice" that Walz supposedly is.

Recommended

Trump Gives a Massive Middle Finger to the FBI Matt Vespa
Advertisement

When it comes to the short timeline, you won't get much sympathy from us when it still seems that Walz was not properly vetted. The "hottest thing in politics" doesn't translate well to Walz being a good pick, and again, he certainly was not. 

Regardless as to if "Harris genuinely liked Walz and felt a rapport with him," the two were so cringeworthy together it's hard to tell if they were even for real or just full of it.

Where Cillizza is especially on to something is how the excitement was not so much about Harris once she was installed as the nominee--and it's worth mentioning that candidates do tend to get such a boost at a time--but that President Joe Biden was no longer the nominee.

Democrats, especially those party members who forced him out, no doubt thought that they had a better chance with someone, anyone else at the top of the ticket. That also leads to Cillizza's point about other potential vice presidential picks. 

Advertisement

But then, Cillizza also aptly reminds how particularly bad Walz was, which includes how he "was mediocre (at best) in the VP debate," which is certainly putting it politely. Snap polls released not long after showed that Vance won the debate, a particularly good sign for the Republican ticket. A particularly painful and awkward moment involved Walz being caught lying about being in Hong Kong for the Tiananmen Square Massacre, when he got the timing wrong, and he just didn't have a sufficient answer. Or really any answer. CBS mercifully cut to commercial at that point of the debate. 

Still, Cillizza may still be giving Walz too much credit. Rather than referring to the vice presidential nominee as a liar, he phrases it as how Walz's "tendency to exaggerate/misremember details about his past turned into a national story." Walz is also referred to as "just a nonentity" for "toward the end of the campaign." He was worse than that, though, as he made it his business to double down on referring to Trump supporters at the October 27 rally at Madison Square Garden as Nazis. 

Advertisement

Could Harris have done better with another pick? Not necessarily so, it seems to be Cillizza's point, though Walz was a particularly bad choice, and as if he himself may be looking to run in 2028, that's worth reminding. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Gives a Massive Middle Finger to the FBI Matt Vespa
Language in Would-Be Trump Assassin's Jailhouse Letter Sounds Awfully Familiar Mia Cathell
Universities Have a 2025 Rendezvous With Reality Victor Davis Hanson
'The Current Administration Has Not Listened to Me': House Dem Has a Meeting With Trump's Border Czar Leah Barkoukis
Kamala Campaign Admits Their Entire Operation Was One Billion Dollar Lie Matt Vespa
Whoopi Goldberg Had a Decent Line to Shut Down Co-host Ana Navarro's Anti-Trump Tirade Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Gives a Massive Middle Finger to the FBI Matt Vespa
Advertisement