The Results Are in: Trump Won Walz's Home County in the 2024 Election

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 08, 2024 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz lost his home county to former President Donald Trump in the election this week. 

According to the New York Post, Trump earned 49.6 percent of the vote in Blue Earth County, where Walz resided for 20 years before he became governor. Walz, who was running mate for Vice President Kamala Harris, garnered 48.3 percent of the vote, the Post noted. 

Reportedly, in 2020, President Joe Biden “handily” won the county with 51 percent of the vote to Trump’s 46.5 percent.

Walz is initially from Nebraska and moved to Blue Earth County as an adult, the Post added. He taught at Mankato West High School and coached football. He ran for office to represent the area in 2006 (via NYP)

He flipped the state’s 1st Congressional District for the Democrats in 2006, and represented the area in Congress for 12 years.

Walz then ran for governor, defeating his Republican opponent by double digits in 2018.

While Minnesota ultimately went to Harris, Trump prevailed in the 2024 election. According to Decision Desk, Trump garnered 312 electoral votes, completely annihilating Harris.

On X, Walz thanked Harris for choosing him as her running mate. 

“Campaigning at your side was the honor and privilege of my life,” he wrote. 

In a follow-up post, he said, “While the outcome is not what we wanted, I am grateful to the millions of Americans who joined our campaign and stood up for our greatest ideals: decency, compassion, and love of our neighbor.”

“Now more than ever, we need you to continue fighting for those values and the country we all love,” he added.

