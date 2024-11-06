It's Over: Trump Takes Pennsylvania

The key battleground state of Pennsylvania is Trump country again. It would be a tight race, but the former president’s performance in the collar counties and independent voters. Signs of Kamala not doing so well in the commonwealth were evident, as the vice president spent the entire day in the Keystone State. Not that it needs to be said, but Pennsylvania historically isn’t a state where Democrats need to worry—that all changed when Donald Trump took over the GOP.

Kamala underperformed in Philadelphia, and Trump did what he needed to do in Bucks County. The former president also needed to clinch around 40 percent in Allegheny County—Pittsburgh—which he did.

The exit polls in Pennsylvania in 2020 showed Biden won women +11, Trump won men +11.



Tonight, Harris is leading by 12 with women but losing men by 14. Gender gap grew a little.



Under the hood, HUGE race and education splits happening. pic.twitter.com/bhAJGqN7hP — Kristen Soltis Anderson (@KSoltisAnderson) November 6, 2024

NBC Exit Polls Pennsylvania independent voters:



🔴 Trump 50% (+6)

NBC Exit Polls Pennsylvania independent voters: Trump 50% (+6) Harris 44%

This is MASSIVE: According to @AP exit polls, swing-state voters care most about the economy and immigration:



Pennsylvania: 62%

Michigan: 60%

Wisconsin: 58%

North Carolina: 61%

Georgia: 62%

Arizona: 61%

Nevada: 61% — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) November 5, 2024

PA Exits: Trump +7 advantage among those who believe Democracy in the U.S. is threatened.

40% of Allegheny County for Trump wins Pennsylvania.

NEW — Kamala Harris is UNDERPERFORMING in Philadelphia when compared to Biden in 2020.

The pandemic is over. The economy is a disaster. Kamala is unqualified, and voters aren’t that dumb. For weeks, Kamala wasted precious time not explaining her agenda. The Philadelphia Inquirer had a lengthy piece about working-class voters’ attitudes toward the vice president: they were not good. When local LGBT community leaders were voicing their concerns about the messaging, like national Democrats obsessed over January 6 when people were struggling to keep the lights on, you knew things weren’t going well. Also, Politico’s piece about how Kamala’s Pennsylvania operation was a nightmare could be seen as a sign that this was a sinking ship.

The path to 270 is shut for Kamala. Turn out the lights and crawl back up the coconut tree, woman.

Trump is president.

Decision Desk HQ projects that former President Donald Trump (R) has won enough electoral votes to win the Presidency.#DecisionMade: 1:21am ET



Decision Desk HQ projects that former President Donald Trump (R) has won enough electoral votes to win the Presidency. #DecisionMade: 1:21am ET