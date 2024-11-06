Trump Wins Wisconsin
BREAKING: Trump Elected 47th President of the United States
It's Over: Trump Takes Pennsylvania

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 06, 2024 1:20 AM
The key battleground state of Pennsylvania is Trump country again. It would be a tight race, but the former president’s performance in the collar counties and independent voters. Signs of Kamala not doing so well in the commonwealth were evident, as the vice president spent the entire day in the Keystone State. Not that it needs to be said, but Pennsylvania historically isn’t a state where Democrats need to worry—that all changed when Donald Trump took over the GOP. 

Kamala underperformed in Philadelphia, and Trump did what he needed to do in Bucks County. The former president also needed to clinch around 40 percent in Allegheny County—Pittsburgh—which he did. 

The pandemic is over. The economy is a disaster. Kamala is unqualified, and voters aren’t that dumb. For weeks, Kamala wasted precious time not explaining her agenda. The Philadelphia Inquirer had a lengthy piece about working-class voters’ attitudes toward the vice president: they were not good. When local LGBT community leaders were voicing their concerns about the messaging, like national Democrats obsessed over January 6 when people were struggling to keep the lights on, you knew things weren’t going well. Also, Politico’s piece about how Kamala’s Pennsylvania operation was a nightmare could be seen as a sign that this was a sinking ship. 

The path to 270 is shut for Kamala. Turn out the lights and crawl back up the coconut tree, woman.

Trump is president. 

