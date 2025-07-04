On This Independence Day, Re-Watch the Greatest Swimming Relay Race (And Comeback) of...
Tipsheet

Did You See Kamala Harris' Fourth of July Post? Is The Woman Brain Dead Like Joe?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 04, 2025 9:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is still coping right now. She lost the 2024 election to Donald Trump and has since been in the wilderness. Democrats are cool on her jumping back into the political ring, and her last election was a shambles. It doesn’t matter if she was the candidate from the get-go; she was awful. Her 2020 primary run was a preview of her not being ready for primetime—some people are just not meant to be president of the United States. 

On this Fourth of July, she posted:  

This Fourth of July, I am taking a moment to reflect. Things are hard right now. They are probably going to get worse before they get better. 

But I love our country — and when you love something, you fight for it. Together, we will continue to fight for the ideals of our nation. 

What is this woman talking about? She was dragged on social media, and for good cause, because this is insane.  

“Things are hard right now. They are probably going to get worse before they get better.”   

Why? Because Trump obliterated you like he did to Iran’s nuclear weapons program. 

I don’t know which is worse, this tweet or her Memorial Day fiasco:

