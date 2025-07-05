White House Accuses This Museum of Using Taxpayer Funds to Undermine America

The White House slammed the Smithsonian Museum for using taxpayer funds to push a political agenda.

Lindsey Halligan, a Trump administration official, criticized a display at the National Museum of American History’s Entertainment Nation that discusses pop culture.

"American taxpayers should not be funding institutions that undermine our country or promote one-sided, divisive political narratives," Halligan told Fox News Digital. "The Smithsonian Institution should present history in a way that is accurate, balanced, and consistent with the values that make the United States of America exceptional."

The White House statement comes on the heels of several striking examples from the exhibit. One placard, featured alongside a 1923 circus poster, reads: "Under the big top, circuses expressed the colonial impulse to claim dominion over the world." Another, describing early American entertainment, declares: "One of the earliest defining traits of entertainment in the United States was extraordinary violence." The exhibit reframes iconic American characters through a critical, politically-charged lens. On The Lone Ranger, the display states: "The White title character’s relationship with Tonto resembled how the U.S. government imagined itself the world’s Lone Ranger." Mickey Mouse, a beloved American cultural icon, is not spared either. A display for the 1928 cartoon Steamboat Willie states, "Mickey challenged authority, but not everyone was in on the joke." It continues: "Mickey Mouse debuted as the deckhand ‘Steamboat Willie’ in 1928, amidst a rising anxiety felt by many that modern living and city life were eroding family and community ties and loosening moral codes… But the new character’s outsized facial features, white gloves, and trickster temperament were vestiges of longstanding traditions of blackface minstrelsy." In reference to the Indiana Jones film series, another panel reads: "His character embodied a confident righteousness that, in many ways, captured the essence of the 1980s" above another subhead referencing President Ronald Reagan's famous speech, asking, "Are you better off?"

The Smithsonian was created to provide an accurate, inclusive, and honest account of American history, including its painful and difficult chapters. This Trump executive order is a authoritarian attempt to sanitize and whitewash history. — John C. Varner III (@LilHulkQ) July 5, 2025

Some of the other panels included major figures in pop culture such as Magnum PI, singer Selen Quintanilla-Pérez, and others.

Halligan stated that these exhibits are “part of the problem the Trump Administration aims to fix” and that “Framing American culture as inherently violent, imperialist, or racist does not reflect the greatness of our nation or the millions of Americans who have contributed to its progress.”

He further explained that the White House is “working with leadership at the Smithsonian to audit and review all content at the museums.”

President Trump has asked Congress to cut funding for the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Latino. This is a huge win for Hispanics and all of America! Here’s why 👇@Gundisalvus pic.twitter.com/YALhLpWMFq — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) June 24, 2025

The Wall Street Journal reported in June that the Smithsonian Institution is conducting a comprehensive review of its content. This came after President Donald Trump issued an executive order aimed at removing political bias from institutions like the Smithsonian.

The review is meant to identify and eliminate “improper, divisive or anti-American ideology” and ensure that exhibits are promoting “American greatness.”