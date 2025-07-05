It's No Wonder Randi Weingarten Deleted This '4rth of July' Post

Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), often issues reminders over X why it is that she restricts replies for her posts, as well as why teachers unions are failing children. For the July 4 holiday, one post really offered such a reminder.

The post has since been deleted, but screenshots abound, with Sam J. at our sister site of Twitchy pointing to the deleted as well as a newer post Weingarten put out to try to clean the initial one up.

"Hoping this 4rth of July the sun starts peaking thru again," the original post read. Besides the bizarre way the holiday is written out as the "4rth of July" and the abbreviation, Weingarten didn't even use the correct version of "peeking" until a subsequent post, after many had already pointed it out. There's also no punctuation whatsoever used.

BREAKING: Randi Weingarten just deleted this post. pic.twitter.com/6WsOocoNFF — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 4, 2025

A subsequent post with that same picture, with this one also explaining how it's one of her "favorite pictures of the flag" includes punctuation and the proper spelling this time. She still writes it out as "4rth of July" though.

Although Weingarten restricts replies, the 2 replies that got through still don't reflect very well on Weingarten or teachers unions. A user going by "The Broken Teacher" not only claims to have been assaulted in Texas, but also took issue with Weingarten's spelling.

"Not really sure what this union exists for since they couldn’t be bothered to participate, but I thought I’d use this opportunity to place this out here for everyone to see happy Fourth of July," one such post read in part.

And this is one of my favorite pictures of the flag-America with the sun peeking out. A beacon of light. This 4rth of July that’s what I am fighting for. pic.twitter.com/bA9Arq3ztP — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇸❌👑💪🏿👩‍🎓🟣🇺🇦 (@rweingarten) July 4, 2025

I’m gonna use this opportunity to say that you should probably check the way that you wrote your post



By the way, I’m the teacher that was assaulted in a classroom in Texas and suffered a TBI and has been abandoned by the state and basically everybody because nobody’s willing to… — The Broken Teacher (@Defilife_ape) July 4, 2025

Who writes 4th that way? I would’ve assumed that a union president would be fighting for teachers rights. I guess I’ve got the priorities mixed up. — The Broken Teacher (@Defilife_ape) July 4, 2025

Many of the quoted reposts also similarly take issue with Weingarten's repeated and bizarre spelling of the holiday.

Nick Arama at our sister site of RedState also highlighted posts from Corey DeAngelis about how Weingarten actually put out several such posts that were deleted and redone.

What a mess. She tried three different times and still got it wrong.



The president of the teachers union, ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/WTPyefkj3O — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 4, 2025

Beyond her multiple attempts at trying to put out a post about the American flag on the "4rth of July," Weingarten spent her holiday on Friday with posts and reposts ranting, raving, and fearmongering about the One Big Beautiful Bill that President Donald Trump signed into law just in time for the deadline Republicans had been going for. One such post even referred to OBBB as the "death bill" and made claims about "concentration camp labor."

Beyond her social media posts, Weingarten has made news for leaving her role with the DNC under Ken Martin's chairmanship, though that she was so involved at all further shows how connected Democrats and the teachers unions really are.

The Big Ugly Bill was signed into law today. We’re going to do all we can to support the kids and communities who will be harmed by the massive transfer of wealth from the poor to the rich—and yes, we will be holding folk accountable for their votes. https://t.co/cyAUfgseh4 — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇸❌👑💪🏿👩‍🎓🟣🇺🇦 (@rweingarten) July 4, 2025