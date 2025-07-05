Did You See Kamala Harris' Fourth of July Post? Is the Woman Brain...
Tipsheet

It's No Wonder Randi Weingarten Deleted This '4rth of July' Post

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | July 05, 2025 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig,File

Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), often issues reminders over X why it is that she restricts replies for her posts, as well as why teachers unions are failing children. For the July 4 holiday, one post really offered such a reminder.

The post has since been deleted, but screenshots abound, with Sam J. at our sister site of Twitchy pointing to the deleted as well as a newer post Weingarten put out to try to clean the initial one up. 

"Hoping this 4rth of July the sun starts peaking thru again," the original post read. Besides the bizarre way the holiday is written out as the "4rth of July" and the abbreviation, Weingarten didn't even use the correct version of "peeking" until a subsequent post, after many had already pointed it out. There's also no punctuation whatsoever used.

A subsequent post with that same picture, with this one also explaining how it's one of her "favorite pictures of the flag" includes punctuation and the proper spelling this time. She still writes it out as "4rth of July" though. 

Although Weingarten restricts replies, the 2 replies that got through still don't reflect very well on Weingarten or teachers unions. A user going by "The Broken Teacher" not only claims to have been assaulted in Texas, but also took issue with Weingarten's spelling. 

"Not really sure what this union exists for since they couldn’t be bothered to participate, but I thought I’d use this opportunity to place this out here for everyone to see happy Fourth of July," one such post read in part. 

The Decline and Fall of Our So-Called Degreed Experts Victor Davis Hanson
Many of the quoted reposts also similarly take issue with Weingarten's repeated and bizarre spelling of the holiday. 

Nick Arama at our sister site of RedState also highlighted posts from Corey DeAngelis about how Weingarten actually put out several such posts that were deleted and redone. 

Beyond her multiple attempts at trying to put out a post about the American flag on the "4rth of July," Weingarten spent her holiday on Friday with posts and reposts ranting, raving, and fearmongering about the One Big Beautiful Bill that President Donald Trump signed into law just in time for the deadline Republicans had been going for. One such post even referred to OBBB as the "death bill" and made claims about "concentration camp labor."

Beyond her social media posts, Weingarten has made news for leaving her role with the DNC under Ken Martin's chairmanship, though that she was so involved at all further shows how connected Democrats and the teachers unions really are. 

