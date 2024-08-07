JD Vance Offers His Take on Kamala Harris Skipping Over Josh Shapiro for VP

On Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris went with Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) as her running mate, rather than Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA). While speaking to Hugh Hewitt earlier that same day, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), the running mate for former and potentially future President Donald Trump, offered how he believes it relates to antisemitism.

Just now: Senator @JDVance tells me that if @VP Harris does not pick @JoshShapiroPA has her running mate it will be because the Democrats are afraid of the anti-Semites in their party. "They will have not picked Shapiro frankly because of anti-Semitism in their own caucus, in… — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) August 6, 2024

As Hewitt mentioned at the end of interview, if the pick wasn't going to be Shapiro, "I will be stunned." For days, it indeed looked like it was pretty much confirmed that Shapiro would be the pick.

Speaking about Walz, Hewitt offered that he "makes Tim Kaine seem like Justin Timberlake, he’s the most boring man in America, if it’s not Josh Shapiro, and that’s because he’ll be Jewish and because he’s a supporter of Israel." Hewitt then asked Vance, "what does that tell you about the Democratic Party if it’s not Josh Shapiro?"

Vance was quick to note that he agreed with Hewitt. "I think that they will have not picked Shapiro, frankly, out of the antisemitism in their own caucus, in their own party. I think it’s disgraceful that Democrats have gotten to this point where it’s even an open conversation. And it is an open conversation, Hugh."

In the days leading up to Harris' announcement, the far-left base of the Democratic Party made their opposition to Shapiro very clear. The governor even looked to be toning down his support for Israel as Tuesday loomed closer.

"I mean, even if it is Josh Shapiro, the guy has in some ways had to run away from a lot of his biography over the last few months because the far left doesn’t like the fact that he is a Jewish-American," Vance pointed out. All that "run[ning] away from" looks to have been for nothing, then.

"Regardless of who the nominee is, Hugh, we’re ready to take them on," Vance also assured Hewitt.

As the Republican nominee for vice president reminded, Harris has radical, extreme policies worth highlighting and calling out. This tactic from the Trump-Vance campaign is particularly critical, given that Harris has refused to give press conferences and the liberal mainstream media looks to be covering up for her.

"And it’s Kamala Harris’ policies that matter the most. She is the person who’s worsened the inflation crisis. She is the person who’s made groceries less affordable. Kamala Harris has made our country less safe, and Kamala Harris has opened the American Southern border. No running mate is going to allow her to run away from a really bad record for the American people. Do we want to give her a promotion, Hugh? I think the American people are going to say absolutely not. We should kick her out of office," Vance pointed out.

Not only does it look like Walz won't be the running mate who will "allow her to run away from a really bad record for the American people," but Harris has picked a running mate who is just as far-left as she is.

Others had similar takes, especially after Walz was indeed announced as the pick. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) also echoed those concerns. It wasn't just Republicans, though. CNN's Van Jones, as Matt highlighted earlier on Wednesday, also spoke out against Democrats bypassing a Jewish running mate.