More Proof That Walz Is a Pathological Liar

Over the last few weeks, as corrects and fact checks roll in, I've wondered whether Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has ever told the truth about anything at all. We know that he's lied about his military service, including misleading people into believing he served in Iraq or Afghanistan, and habitually claiming a rank he never earned. We know he lied brazenly about his DUI, with his Congressional campaign distorting literally every detail about the incident, in which he was drunk and going 96 mph. We know he even stooped to lying about how his two children were conceived, making up a false story in furtherance of an already-deceitful attack against JD Vance (and Republicans generally). If one is willing to misstate facts about one's own military service, as well as peddle falsehoods about one's own kids, there is likely no subject that would be off limits for lying. As Rebecca noted over the weekend, here's yet another incident along this theme. Pathological:

The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce had to write a letter to Tim Walz’s Congressional campaign to remove an award he never received from them.



Going on to clarify that the Chamber had endorsed his opponent.



Is there anything Tim Walz hasn't lied about? pic.twitter.com/oVuu0hYIT8 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) August 24, 2024



It's one thing after another with this guy. If he believes it might help his political career, or advance a political attack, he'll just say it. And it's hard to keep up with the blizzard of falsehoods and embellishments:

Also some resume inflation about this:



"Harvard University offered Walz an opportunity to gain a new perspective on global education by teaching in the People's Republic of China" pic.twitter.com/3pw2AWSGar — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) August 24, 2024



So he didn't really teach through an actual Harvard program, but that's how he presented it. That's an extra interesting move for a guy who weirdly attacks JD Vance for coming from nothing and earning a spot at Yale law school. One might call it prestige envy. Harris inflation is a 20 percent overall increase in prices since she took office, directly fueled by her policies. Walz inflation appears to be virtually every single piece of his biography and resume. Beyond that, what he taught students through non-Harvard endeavors is is...eyebrow raising:

As a high school teacher in the 1990s, Democratic vice presidential candidate and Minnesota governor Tim Walz appeared to extol life under Chinese communism, telling his students that it is a system in which "everyone shares" and gets free food and housing..."It means that everyone is the same and everyone shares," Walz said during a lesson on China's communist system in November 1991. "The doctor and the construction worker make the same. The Chinese government and the place they work for provide housing and 14 kg or about 30 pounds of rice per month. They get food and housing." Walz's remarks were reported in a 1991 article in Nebraska's Alliance Times-Herald that focused on his work on student exchange programs in China. At the time, Walz was teaching social studies at a Nebraska high school...The unearthed comments could add to concerns about the Democratic vice presidential candidate's relationship with China, where he traveled extensively for decades and which he says he doesn't see as an adversary...Walz's rosy description of communism in China is similar to his recent controversial remark that "one person's socialism is another person's neighborliness." It also reflects his longstanding ties to the country. The candidate "always has been fascinated by Communist China," according to a profile about him published in Nebraska's Star-Herald in 1994. As a child, he recalled seeing "pictures of Mao Tse-tung, hung in public places and carried in parades," the paper reported. Walz first traveled to China on a year-long teaching fellowship in 1989, months after the Chinese Communist Party slaughtered thousands of pro-democracy activists and student protesters in Tiananmen Square. Despite the country's turmoil, Walz—a 25-year-old National Guardsman at the time—wrote in a letter to one of his former college professors that he was "being treated like a king" in China...After returning to the United States in the early 1990s, Walz started leading trips to China for American high school students, with support from the Chinese government. The trips were "arranged by a friend of Walz in China's foreign affairs department," the Star-Herald reported at the time. The Chinese government also provided some of the funding for the program, according to a 1993 article in the Star-Herald. Walz and his wife Gwen held their wedding on the fifth anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre—with Gwen Walz saying her husband "wanted to have a date he'll always remember." The Walzes spent their honeymoon in China.

He led CCP-funded trips for American students to Communist China, intentionally got married on the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre, and honeymooned in China. His fellow hardcore leftist, Bernie Sanders, spent his honeymoon in the Soviet Union. No wonder this sort of thing was right up Walz's alley:

Tim Walz also pushed for a hate speech registry, because he hates free speech.



Here is a clip from the House debate confirming what is considered hateful:



❌ Wearing an “I ❤️ JK Rowling T-shirt”

❌ Stating covid was created in a lab in Wuhan



But mind your own damn business. https://t.co/WDjlfYsZ9Y pic.twitter.com/boRz7dWbvs — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) August 25, 2024



"Mind your own damn business" is Walz's favorite applause line, which is also a lie. He urged Minnesotans to snitch on their neighbors for failing to adhere to his COVID edicts, and pushed for a Problematic Speech registry. He's a fraud: