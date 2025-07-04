Adam Schiff's Post About the 4th of July Sure Was Something

On Friday we celebrate the United States of America's 249th birthday. Yes, plenty of people are having cookouts, but that's not the only reason for having off and celebrating today. For Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), though, there was a focus on such cookouts, which included quite the claims about how supposedly "prices are higher than ever."

"Going shopping for your 4th of July cookout today? Trump's tariffs are making it a lot more expensive," Schiff posted on Thursday night. "From beer, to beef, to ice cream – prices are higher than ever," he also claimed, adding that the "American people deserve better."

There's plenty to unpack there in that brief but divisive post. Democrats have been ranting raving against President Donald Trump's tariffs for months, but the White House has been announcing plenty of trade deals with other countries, and Matt covered earlier this week how CNBC reported that $121 billion has been brought in thanks to the tariff policy, with the stock market also reaching a historic high.

Further, while these items are one would indeed find at a cookout, they are also made here in the United States.

It's rather rich that Schiff would go on about prices when inflation and Bidenomics plagued the American people during the previous administration, even leading to the most expensive 4th of July last year in history. Then again, going on about prices currently when they ignored how those in charge gaslit the American people on many occasions, including and especially about prices, is typical of several Democrats beyond Schiff, though Schiff has been a repeat offender.

Schiff's been hit with quite the ratio for such a post, with over 5,000 replies and plenty of quoted reposts. Grateful Calvin at our sister site of Twitchy highlighted some of the best reactions.

I don’t drink, but everything I bought today was cheaper than last year.



Hey Autopen Pardon,



Nice try in the tariffs. Here is where Americans get these items



92% of beef is raised in America

79% of beer is made in America

96% of ice cream is made in America



Now can you turn off your phone so we can enjoy our FREEDOM?



Thanks,



There's also a reminder of how the Biden-Harris White House had the audacity to celebrate a $0.16 discount in a particularly cringeworthy post from July 2021.

Such a post from the White House was hit with Community Notes reminding that food prices had actually gone up and were expected to go up even higher.

Planning a cookout this year? Ketchup on the news. According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July BBQ is down from last year. It’s a fact you must-hear(d). Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is working. And that’s something we can all relish. pic.twitter.com/7h9qLauIbC — The White House 46 Archived (@WhiteHouse46) July 1, 2021

Schiff's post may also soon be hit with context from Community Notes, reminding him that tariffs don't play a factor here and prices are overall going down.

"As Americans head to the grocery store to stock up for their yearly Fourth of July celebrations, many will see their cookout bills finally starting to level out," the American Farm Bureau began their analysis with for this year's 4th of July cookout prices.

"After years of sharp food inflation, prices for many Fourth of July staples are finally beginning to level out. While some prices, particularly for proteins, will continue to be volatile due to disease pressures and labor costs, others are stabilizing thanks to improving supply chains and easing input prices," the write-up also mentioned in their conclusion.

Schiff posted something along the lines about more of the actual reason for the holiday on Friday, though hundreds still chimed in to remind that we don't actually live in a democracy.

We are not a Democracy.



