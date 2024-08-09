NBC News Pretty Much Confirms Tim Walz Lied About His Military Service

It's the Democrat media complex at work, though they’ve become more shameless since the Obama era. After Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016, there was a conscious effort to disregard the truth to protect Democrats and help them no matter what. It’s the only explanation for the flurry of ethical and overall journalistic malpractice that we’ve seen, from the Russian collusion hoax to Hunter Biden’s laptop; we do not hate the media enough for their overt corruption.

Advertisement

And now, NBC News is reporting through some unnamed Kamala Harris spokesperson that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who the vice president selected as her running mate to appease the far-left elements of the Democratic Party, lied about his military record:

There we go.



Walz admitting he lied about his service. https://t.co/FJL2nh16kK — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 10, 2024

An entire campaign of press releases and journalists are just fine with that https://t.co/kXE0HaVCoc — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 9, 2024

NBC lets Walz do a Friday night news dump by indirect statement to admit to stolen valor.



No follow-up questions or demands for answers.



Just press releases.https://t.co/MP2jqyiwHX — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 10, 2024

One hell of a Friday news dump.



Kamala’s campaign is in damage control over the fact their running mate Tim Walz is a liar. pic.twitter.com/95mp9tfa9v — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 10, 2024

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz "misspoke" in a 2018 video circulated by the Harris campaign earlier this week that included the vice presidential candidate talking about his handling of weapons "in war," a campaign spokesperson said Friday. The clarification comes after Republicans, led by veteran and vice presidential candidate JD Vance, have attacked Walz over his military record. “Governor Walz would never insult or undermine any American’s service to this country — in fact, he thanks Senator Vance for putting his life on the line for our country. It’s the American way," the Harris campaign spokesperson said in a statement. "In making the case for why weapons of war should never be on our streets or in our classrooms, the Governor misspoke. He did handle weapons of war and believes strongly that only military members trained to carry those deadly weapons should have access to them, unlike Donald Trump and JD Vance who prioritize the gun lobby over our children,” the spokesperson added. The video clip of Walz's previous remarks shows him discussing gun control and referring to his own military background. “We can make sure that those weapons of war, that I carried in war, is the only place where those weapons are at,” Walz says in the clip posted by Harris’ campaign on Tuesday. Walz's 24 years in the military included serving overseas and supporting forward units, but he was not deployed to a combat zone.

FLASHBACK: Tim Walz thanked Nancy Pelosi at a press conference in 2007 in which she said while introducing him that "we appreciate his service on the battlefield."



CSPAN then identified Walz as an "Afghanistan veteran." pic.twitter.com/6HaKNyfKsf — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 9, 2024

So, isn’t this an admission of stolen valor? To compound this matter, CNN’s Laura Coates interviewed Tim Walz's former Command Sergeant Major Doug Julin, who gave a damning interview, indicating that the Minnesota governor knew about his unit’s deployment to Iraq in late 2004, a good six-to-seven months of foreknowledge before turning in his retirement papers. It sure seems like the man cut and ran—literally.

Laura Coates from CNN interviews Tim Walz's former Command Sergeant Major Doug Julin. He definitively lays out the case of Walz abandoning his unit with knowledge of deployment in Nov of 2004, 6-7 months before he put in his retirement request. Along the way Walz assured he was… pic.twitter.com/bd1EPxg4p1 — Mike 🇺🇲 (@VegasMike27) August 9, 2024

Absolutely devastating. Now they have to call his *direct* report in his unit a liar.



Let’s see it. https://t.co/B4V3D2xgcV — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 9, 2024

Watch how she cuts him off at the end and stops the segment after it's become clear what he's saying completely debunks the claims in defense of Walz.



She didn't want him going further. https://t.co/ZV4qnab4aw — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 9, 2024