NBC News Pretty Much Confirms Tim Walz Lied About His Military Service

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 09, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

It's the Democrat media complex at work, though they’ve become more shameless since the Obama era. After Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016, there was a conscious effort to disregard the truth to protect Democrats and help them no matter what. It’s the only explanation for the flurry of ethical and overall journalistic malpractice that we’ve seen, from the Russian collusion hoax to Hunter Biden’s laptop; we do not hate the media enough for their overt corruption. 

And now, NBC News is reporting through some unnamed Kamala Harris spokesperson that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who the vice president selected as her running mate to appease the far-left elements of the Democratic Party, lied about his military record

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz "misspoke" in a 2018 video circulated by the Harris campaign earlier this week that included the vice presidential candidate talking about his handling of weapons "in war," a campaign spokesperson said Friday. 

The clarification comes after Republicans, led by veteran and vice presidential candidate JD Vance, have attacked Walz over his military record. 

“Governor Walz would never insult or undermine any American’s service to this country — in fact, he thanks Senator Vance for putting his life on the line for our country. It’s the American way," the Harris campaign spokesperson said in a statement. 

"In making the case for why weapons of war should never be on our streets or in our classrooms, the Governor misspoke. He did handle weapons of war and believes strongly that only military members trained to carry those deadly weapons should have access to them, unlike Donald Trump and JD Vance who prioritize the gun lobby over our children,” the spokesperson added. 

The video clip of Walz's previous remarks shows him discussing gun control and referring to his own military background. “We can make sure that those weapons of war, that I carried in war, is the only place where those weapons are at,” Walz says in the clip posted by Harris’ campaign on Tuesday. 

Walz's 24 years in the military included serving overseas and supporting forward units, but he was not deployed to a combat zone. 

So, isn’t this an admission of stolen valor? To compound this matter, CNN’s Laura Coates interviewed Tim Walz's former Command Sergeant Major Doug Julin, who gave a damning interview, indicating that the Minnesota governor knew about his unit’s deployment to Iraq in late 2004, a good six-to-seven months of foreknowledge before turning in his retirement papers. It sure seems like the man cut and ran—literally.   

