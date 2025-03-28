VIP
Adios to the Bad Hombres
VIP
Democrats, Go Pound Sand
This Group Believes Global Protests Will Force Elon Musk to Stop Cutting Government
Feds Launch Investigation Into Maine Schools for Hiding Gender Dysphoria From Parents
Judge Sentenced Former Gangster to Die in Prison, Here's Why He Helped to...
Trump Administration Turns to Supreme Court to Settle Deportation Conflict With Activist J...
VIP
ATF and DEA Have Uncertain Futures After DOJ Memo
VIP
Hmm, Has Tim Walz Learned Any Lessons From Last November's Loss?
A Second US Destroyer Was Deployed to the Southern Border
About That Judge Hamstringing Trump's Trans Military Ban...
Crockett Opponent Daniels: Texas Voters Deserve Better
Report: Team Walz Blocks Trump Supporters From His 'Town Hall Meetings'
Elise Stefanik Responds to Her Nomination Being Withdrawn
Ethics Complaint Comes for Sen. Jon Ossoff After He Fundraised Off of Voting...
Tipsheet

CNBC Host Obliterates Dem Senator on Signal Story With One Simple Question

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 28, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Cliff Owen

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) thought he could deliver his DNC-approved talking points on Signal on CNBC but got easily demolished by co-host Joe Kernan of Squawk Box. It was an obliteration, a total exposure of the lies perpetuated by the Democrats. It’s a DC-obsessed story: top Trump officials discussed anti-Houthi operations on Signal, an encrypted, government-approved messenger app, which accidentally added The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg to the chat. He alleges secret war plans were discussed. That’s false. No classified information was divulged, though hordes of unqualified media reporters and other liberal journalists have said otherwise since admitting that fact would wreck the narrative. 

Advertisement

Kernan wondered by Coons and other Democrats are calling for Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and others on the chat to resign when no one called on Lloyd Austin to step down at the Pentagon over the Afghanistan withdrawal and going AWOL for two weeks due to a medical issue related to his prostate cancer diagnosis. We later found out that no one at the Biden White House knew where he was during that period. 

Thirteen Americans died during that ignominious exit from the country, along with $70-80 billion in military equipment falling into the hands of the Taliban. Regarding the exaggerated Signal story, no Americans were killed. The only deaths were the Houthi terrorists we turned into ashtrays. Coons later tried to blame the shambolic Afghan withdrawal on Trump, which is where you can tune out. Kernan had him. Coons knew it, and Austin should have been forced to resign.

Onto the next battle.

Recommended

About That Judge Hamstringing Trump's Trans Military Ban... Mia Cathell
Advertisement

 ***

Last Note: Kernan doesn't play games.

Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to the truth about the Trump administration and its major wins. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

About That Judge Hamstringing Trump's Trans Military Ban... Mia Cathell
Here's When You Knew NPR's CEO Was Going to Get Totally Smoked on the Hill Matt Vespa
Report: Team Walz Blocks Trump Supporters From His 'Town Hall Meetings' Guy Benson
This Group Believes Global Protests Will Force Elon Musk to Stop Cutting Government Jeff Charles
A Reporter Asked AG Bondi About the Signal Story During an MS-13 Presser. He Didn't Expect This Answer. Matt Vespa
From Profanity-Chic to Terrorist-Smut Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
About That Judge Hamstringing Trump's Trans Military Ban... Mia Cathell
Advertisement