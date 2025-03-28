CNBC Host Obliterates Dem Senator on Signal Story With One Simple Question

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) thought he could deliver his DNC-approved talking points on Signal on CNBC but got easily demolished by co-host Joe Kernan of Squawk Box. It was an obliteration, a total exposure of the lies perpetuated by the Democrats. It’s a DC-obsessed story: top Trump officials discussed anti-Houthi operations on Signal, an encrypted, government-approved messenger app, which accidentally added The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg to the chat. He alleges secret war plans were discussed. That’s false. No classified information was divulged, though hordes of unqualified media reporters and other liberal journalists have said otherwise since admitting that fact would wreck the narrative.

Kernan wondered by Coons and other Democrats are calling for Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and others on the chat to resign when no one called on Lloyd Austin to step down at the Pentagon over the Afghanistan withdrawal and going AWOL for two weeks due to a medical issue related to his prostate cancer diagnosis. We later found out that no one at the Biden White House knew where he was during that period.

BOOM: Joe Kernen CONFRONTS Chris Coons on "Signalgate!"



Why didn't he demand Lloyd Austin's resignation? pic.twitter.com/ukOXExpPdX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 28, 2025

Thirteen Americans died during that ignominious exit from the country, along with $70-80 billion in military equipment falling into the hands of the Taliban. Regarding the exaggerated Signal story, no Americans were killed. The only deaths were the Houthi terrorists we turned into ashtrays. Coons later tried to blame the shambolic Afghan withdrawal on Trump, which is where you can tune out. Kernan had him. Coons knew it, and Austin should have been forced to resign.

Onto the next battle.

Last Note: Kernan doesn't play games.

KERNAN: "If it's being levied by the federal government, it probably is inefficient!"



KHANNA: "There are certain things that are NOT inefficient: Medicare, Social Security..."



KERNAN: "WHAT?! Come on! Are you out of your MIND?!" pic.twitter.com/p1y0ofULCq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 27, 2025

