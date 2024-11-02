These Left-Wing Muslims Have a Savage Message for Kamala

In an incredible turn of events this election cycle, a significant amount of Muslim Americans have turned away from the Democratic Party for the first time in decades over the Biden-Harris Administration’s continued support for Israel in its ongoing war with Hamas terrorists.

Several left-wing Muslims are blaming President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for costing the Democratic Party the election as former President Donald Trump recently secured the endorsements of several "highly respected" Muslim leaders and Imams in Dearborn, Michigan.

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud accuse the Biden-Harris Administration of losing votes.

As Trump and Harris go neck-and-neck in the final days leading up to the election, Tlaib is blaming her party’s leaders for the reason the election is so close. She claimed the 45th president is a “proud Islamophobe” and a “serial liar who doesn't stand for peace.”

“The reality is that the Biden admin's unconditional support for genocide is what got us here. This should be a wake-up call for those who continue to support genocide,” she continued.

Hammoud echoed similar remarks, hurling hate and criticism toward Trump.

He claimed that Trump created a genocide because of the Democratic Party’s “unwillingness to stop funding” the space that the former president infiltrated.

The architect of the Muslim Ban is making a campaign stop in Dearborn. People in this community know what Trump stands for - we suffered through it for years. I’ve refused a sit down with him although the requests keep pouring in.



Trump will never be my president.



To the Dems… — Abdullah H. Hammoud (@AHammoudMI) November 1, 2024

Last week, I reported that Trump locked in the endorsement of some of the top Muslim leaders in Michigan because he “promises peace, not war.” Imam Belal Alzuhairi declared Trump the president of “peace” and the only one who can stop bloodshed worldwide. He also said that God is watching over the former president, saying that the Almighty “has saved his life twice for a reason.”

The first Muslim and Arab American elected mayor of Dearborn Heights, Bill Bazzi, echoed similar comments, saying that under a Trump Administration, the world will be safe again.

Trump’s campaign stop in Dearborn was reportedly the first visit by a presidential candidate of a major political party.

A recent Arab American Institute poll (AAI) found that Trump leads Harris among the group, receiving 46 percent support, while Harris received 42 percent. Since the AAI began polling Arab Americans 30 years ago, the community has consistently favored the Democratic Party. However, 2024 looks to be bringing change to how the group votes.