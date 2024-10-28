Dems Are Privately Admitting That Kamala Is Going to Lose


Dearborn Mayor's Latest 2024 Announcement Is Another Blow to Kamala

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 28, 2024 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Things quickly fall apart when your political positions are based on animus and emotions. You have no legitimate arguments for policy, or much of anything other than the other guy is evil. That’s where Democrats are right now, along with being exposed for having communications staffers who cannot relate or even speak to ordinary voters. They’re too extreme, left-wing, and all-around weird—you saw that with the ‘brat’ stuff this summer. If you don’t know what that is, you’re not alone; no one did.

 For all the talk about how Trump hates Muslims, he’s now winning Arab American voters. He got the endorsement of local Muslim leaders in Michigan as Kamala held a shambolic rally in Kalamazoo, where the vice president got booed and angry white women were caught yelling at babies because guest Beyonce didn’t perform a concert (via Fox News):

Former President Trump earned endorsements from "highly respected" Muslim leaders and Imams during a campaign rally in the battleground state of Michigan.

Trump, speaking to a crowd in Novi, Michigan, on Saturday afternoon, called the group of Muslim leaders "highly respected," before bringing them onstage. 

"I’m thrilled to accept the endorsement of these highly respected leaders," Trump told the thundering crowd. 

The group of leaders cited Trump’s commitment to ending wars and ensuring global peace as a primary reason for their support, describing him as a leader who "promises peace, not war."

"We, as Muslims, stand with President Trump because he promises peace, not war!" Imam Belal Alzuhairi said.

"We are supporting Donald Trump because he promised to end war in the Middle East and Ukraine," Alzuhairi said. "The bloodshed has to stop all over the world, and I think this man can make that happen. I personally believe that God saved his life twice for a reason." 

These developments are not what you want to see if you’re a supporter of Kamala Harris. If this holds, it will be refreshing to see normal American voters know what's real and not, what's fiction and hyperbolic drivel. No one is buying the Democrats and liberal media's anti-Trump nonsense anymore. 

