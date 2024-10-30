Dearborn Mayor's Latest 2024 Announcement Is Another Blow to Kamala

What is going on in Michigan? Donald Trump earned the endorsement of various Muslim leaders over the weekend in Novi. Dearborn Heights’ mayor got on the MAGA train, with many other rumblings that Arab American voters are not going to back Kamala and there’s nothing she can do about it. The other gut punch is that the Dearborn mayor is opting not to endorse Kamala (via Washington Examiner):

The Mayor of Dearborn, Michigan — which has the highest concentration of Arab and Muslim-Americans in the country — says he is NOT endorsing any candidate for president.



Mayor Hammoud is a Democrat. pic.twitter.com/eBIlfsC9VA — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 25, 2024





Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, a Democrat who leads Dearborn, Michigan, has declined to endorse Harris ahead of the election. The son of Lebanese immigrants, who became Dearborn’s first Arab American mayor in 2022, Hammoud cited dissatisfaction with the Democratic Party’s stance on Middle Eastern policy and mourned the loss of family members in war-torn areas of Lebanon as he announced Friday he would not be backing either Harris or Trump. Saying he had “not found any candidate, especially the candidate with the party I’ve affiliated myself with, who has been willing to depart from the current course that President Biden has taken us down” in the Middle East, Hammoud urged people to “vote your moral conscience” in comments to the Hill.

Trump is reportedly leading Harris with Arab American voters 49-47 in the latest YouGov survey.