Rashida Tlaib Isn't Endorsing Kamala

Election Day is Tuesday. While we scan the many voter groups and exit polls that will determine who will be the next president of the United States, it will be interesting to see what Muslim communities do, especially in the crucial state of Michigan. You’d think with all the liberal media lies that Arab Americans would be lining up behind Kamala Harris, but they’re not. On the contrary, they’re heckling her at rallies and don’t seem enthused about this woman.

Trump leads Harris 49%-47% among Arab-Americans; Biden won them 61%-36% in 2020 — YouGov — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) October 27, 2024

Donald Trump was reportedly winning Arab American voters over Harris by four points. Who knows, but it’s interesting how these leaders have either withheld endorsing Democrats or have gone full-blown MAGA over the past month. Local imams and the mayor of Dearborn Heights proudly endorsed Trump last week at his rally in Novi, Michigan. The mayor of Dearborn opted not to endorse Kamala. And now, Rep. Rashida Talib (D-MI) has officially followed suit (via Politico):

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who spoke at a United Auto Workers rally in Detroit Friday night, declined to endorse Kamala Harris just four days out from Election Day, according to The Detroit News. The Democratic lawmaker encouraged union members to vote but kept her speech focused on down-ballot races. Tlaib, who is Palestinian American, is the only member of the Squad to withhold her support for Harris and has been vocal in her criticism of the Biden administration’s Israel policy. The war in Gaza has remained a top issue in battleground Michigan, where more than 100,000 voters cast their ballots for “uncommitted” in the state’s primary earlier this year, spurring concerns about the Democratic presidential candidate’s chances in the state. Harris has continued to face protests on the trail, as demonstrators call for her to break with President Joe Biden and support an arms embargo on Israel. The Uncommitted National Movement, confounded by Layla Elabed, Tlaib’s sister, announced in September that it wouldn’t endorse Harris while saying it opposed Donald Trump. Harris has been endorsed by several other leaders in the Arab American and Muslim community, and aides have met privately with leaders across battleground states in recent months. The vice president met briefly with a group of Arab American and Muslim leaders last month in Flint, Michigan, to discuss their concerns about Gaza and civilian casualties in Lebanon.

Muslim voters staying home or voting third party is a win for us. Kamala tried miserably to get on this voter bloc’s good side but to no avail. Remember when her staffers allegedly said they were open to an arms embargo on Israel, which the campaign later had to backpedal and do damage control? We all knew that was a gross pandering attempt. No way that would ever happen, and Tlaib likely knew that was a load of political crap, too.

CNN guest: I can’t find a single Arab American that is voting for Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/jEwN1YG2DJ — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) October 18, 2024

There was some drama over the speaking arrangements at the Democratic National Convention as well. And then, there was this unforced error:

Big unforced error by the Harris campaign, and in Michigan nonetheless. https://t.co/ermbStPSUh — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) October 23, 2024

Suppose Muslims steer clear of Kamala, Trump’s chances of taking Michigan increase dramatically. The Gaza war isn’t a fringe issue for liberals, as it might be splitting Democrats more deeply than past debates on gun control. Wedge issues like this hamper base turnout aren’t what you want, but Kamala’s people are past the point of doing something about it.

Go vote. That’s all we can do. Vote like our lives depend on it.