Tipsheet

Democrat Explodes in Rage at GOP Colleague After Gun Control Bill Defeat

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | March 28, 2025 5:30 PM
AP Photo/George Walker IV

Chaos erupted in a Tennessee House Criminal Justice Subcommittee meeting this week, as far-left State Representative Justin Pearson (D-Memphis) lost his cool in a dramatic outburst. After his anti-gun bill was soundly defeated, Pearson, unable to handle the rejection, lunged at a Republican colleague in a fit of rage. The volatile scene unfolded with Pearson hurling insults and pointing fingers, a clear demonstration of the left’s growing intolerance for opposing views and their increasingly desperate attempts to push divisive, far-left agendas.

The confrontation erupted when Pearson, who had been blaming guns for the recent suicide of his brother, found himself in a heated exchange with Republican State Rep. Andrew Farmer. Farmer, who called out Pearson for his lack of effort, accused him of being lazy—a claim that Pearson couldn’t handle. In a dramatic defense, Pearson insisted that democracy demands active participation and dialogue, not just shutting down debates when things get uncomfortable.

Farmer didn’t let Pearson off the hook, reminding him that every other committee member had worked hard all year while Pearson failed to contribute meaningfully. He pointed out that it was unfair for Pearson to lecture the committee about hard work. In response, Pearson deflected, accusing Farmer of avoiding the real issue—the gun violence epidemic—and instead resorting to personal attacks. 

Pearson attempted to push HB 1392, a bill that would have severely undermined Tennessee’s permitless carry law—a hard-earned victory for Second Amendment supporters. Under the state's current law, residents can carry firearms without unnecessary bureaucratic obstacles. However, the bill was shot down in a 7-2 vote. 

