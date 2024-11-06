Trump Wins Wisconsin
It's Over: Trump Takes Pennsylvania
VIP
All You Can Do Now Is Be Ready for the Coming Chaos
Kamala HQ Is in a State of Total Shock
NYT: Trump Projected to Win the Electoral College AND the Popular Vote
The Media Are Egotistical Exaggerators and Liars
TB -- The Silent Killer Crossing Our Border
One Big Thing Biden Will Leave Behind
Republican Sen. Deb Fischer Holds on in Nebraska
Adios to Biden and Harris
Antifa Is Already Rioting
Republican Bernie Moreno Emerges Victorious in Key 'Toss-Up' Senate Race Out of Ohio
Republicans Seize Control of the U.S. Senate
Huge Win: Trump Flips Georgia
Tipsheet

BREAKING: Trump Elected 47th President of the United States

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 06, 2024 1:24 AM
Townhall Media

It's a return to glory. We’ve witnessed the greatest political comeback of all time. Donald J. Trump has been elected president of the United States again. He’s retaken his job. He’s endured incessant attacks by the liberal media, Democratic Party lawmakers, a rogue Justice Department, and a vindictive, dementia-ridden president—and he’s defeated them all. 

Advertisement

Trump was able to cobble together a diverse coalition of Hispanics, working-class voters, and rural voters to clinch victory. Only 28 percent of Americans felt the country was heading in the right direction—no incumbent party has ever retained the White House with an atrocious stat line. 

The former president exploited the dismal Biden economy and the vapidity of Kamala Harris to run the table on Rust Belt. Democrats also faced an issue that splintered the party like no other: the Gaza War. Scores of Muslim voters in Michigan especially opted to vote for Trump, but even more either stayed home or voted for Jill Stein.

Recommended

LIVE: Election Night 2024
Advertisement

We’ll go through the exits and the media reactions later, but Donald J. Trump has been elected as the next president, becoming the second president to serve two non-consecutive terms.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIVE: Election Night 2024
Antifa Is Already Rioting Mia Cathell
Kamala HQ Is in a State of Total Shock Matt Vespa
Trump Wins Wisconsin Matt Vespa
It's Over: Trump Takes Pennsylvania Matt Vespa
Republicans Seize Control of the U.S. Senate Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
LIVE: Election Night 2024
Advertisement