BREAKING: Trump Elected 47th President of the United States

It's a return to glory. We’ve witnessed the greatest political comeback of all time. Donald J. Trump has been elected president of the United States again. He’s retaken his job. He’s endured incessant attacks by the liberal media, Democratic Party lawmakers, a rogue Justice Department, and a vindictive, dementia-ridden president—and he’s defeated them all.

Trump was able to cobble together a diverse coalition of Hispanics, working-class voters, and rural voters to clinch victory. Only 28 percent of Americans felt the country was heading in the right direction—no incumbent party has ever retained the White House with an atrocious stat line.

Decision Desk HQ projects that former President Donald Trump (R) has won enough electoral votes to win the Presidency.#DecisionMade: 1:21am ET



Follow live results here: https://t.co/KhbXnlljiu pic.twitter.com/8NH5YdjqkR — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2024

Decision Desk HQ projects Donald J. Trump wins the Presidential election in Pennsylvania.#DecisionMade: 1:21am ET



Follow live results here:https://t.co/PQBKhUpIY9 pic.twitter.com/WgdVw6NM2P — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2024

The former president exploited the dismal Biden economy and the vapidity of Kamala Harris to run the table on Rust Belt. Democrats also faced an issue that splintered the party like no other: the Gaza War. Scores of Muslim voters in Michigan especially opted to vote for Trump, but even more either stayed home or voted for Jill Stein.

We’ll go through the exits and the media reactions later, but Donald J. Trump has been elected as the next president, becoming the second president to serve two non-consecutive terms.