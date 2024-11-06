'This Will Truly be The Golden Age of America': A Victorious Trump Addresses Supporters

Donald J. Trump, the 47th president of the United States, triumphant and on his way back to the presidency, addressed his crowd of supporters near Mar-a-Lago, Florida. The former president promised to fix our broken borders and rebuild our shattered economy after four years of Joe Biden. Trump declared that history was made when this operation overcame obstacles that no one thought possible.

Donald Trump: We won the popular vote. pic.twitter.com/qMwSHYvShm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024

Donald Trump: This will truly be the golden age of America. pic.twitter.com/1Bsto2Ao8Z — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024

Trump vowed to fight for the American people every day and to not rest until we have achieved a strong, prosperous America.

He later declared that this would be America's golden age, adding that tonight was a magnificent victory for the American people that would make America great again.

The president-elect then rattled off the states he won and retook.

“I love these places,” he exclaimed while listing North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Trump is also projected to win the popular vote, which will only further trigger the liberals for the next decade.

Donald Trump: Many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason. That reason was to save our country and to restore American to greatness. Now we're going to fulfill that mission together. pic.twitter.com/PP4wlmBqhm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024