Colin Allred Touts Curious Endorsement Just Days Before Election

Democratic Rep. Colin Allred looks to be pretty confident in his race to unseat Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in the U.S. Senate race out of Texas, though the polls would suggest otherwise. Cruz is likely to win reelection, making Allred's move to campaign alongside Vice President Kamala Harris in a state she is almost certainly not going to win even more curious. It's also curious that he'd tout an endorsement from Mark Cuban.

Not only is Cuban a Harris-Walz campaign surrogate, but, as Matt has been covering, he really stepped in it during his appearance on "The View" last week when he lashed out against women who dared to think for themselves and vote for former and potentially future President Donald Trump.

On Friday afternoon, Allred shared to his X account a 15-second video message from Cuban. "I just want to say good luck, Colin. I'm all in supporting and I already early voted and I voted for you. So let's go out there and beat Ted Cruz. Everybody get out there and vote," Cuban said.

Colin Allred proudly touting Mark Cuban’s support after he insulted every woman who supports President Trump, is a slap in the face to millions of women in Texas.



Allred should be ashamed that his campaign is hiding behind celebrity endorsements instead of standing with women… https://t.co/gCvS1uaPZq — Team Cruz (@TeamTedCruz) November 1, 2024

A day after Mark Cuban insulted women across America—saying that no smart or strong women support Trump—Allred is eager to trumpet Cuban’s support.



Does @ColinAllredTX agree with Cuban’s attack on Texas women?#BirdsOfAFeather https://t.co/YzYOmhLxR4 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 1, 2024

The Team Cruz X account and Cruz's own X account were both quick to seize on such an endorsement. Team Cruz noted that Allred's endorsement "is a slap in the face to millions of women in Texas" and that "Allred should be ashamed that his campaign is hiding behind celebrity endorsements instead of standing with women who are fighting for Texas values."

In a post that tagged his opponent, Cruz asked if Allred "agree[s] with Cuban’s attack on Texas women?" He also included "#BirdsOfAFeather."

Cruz had also put out another post on Thursday, when Cuban made his insulting remarks. Such a post referred to Cuban's remarks as "shameful" and called out the Harris campaign for "dividing Americans." Cruz's post also brought up how President Joe Biden referred to Trump supporters as "garbage" on Tuesday night.

The Kamala Harris campaign is dividing Americans.



First, Biden called half of the country “garbage,” and now Kamala-surrogate Mark Cuban is spewing this hateful, sexist rhetoric.



He’s calling half the women in America weak & stupid. That’s just shameful. https://t.co/Zb0aSdSRYl — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 31, 2024

Given Cuban's ties to Texas, it's also worth wondering why he waited so long to endorse Allred. We'll know soon enough if Cruz gets another term or if Allred is the Democrat who is able to unseat Cruz, after former Rep. Beto O'Rourke failed to do so in 2018.

Touting Cuban's endorsement is not the only way in which Allred has shown to be less than completely pro-women. He's come out against the rights of preborn women to be born, given his support of abortion up until birth for any reason without legal limit, and even favors nuking the filibuster to get radically pro-abortion legislation known as the Women's Health Protection Act passed. Allred has also lied about his support for allowing boys and men to compete against girls' and women's sports teams and enter their private spaces, even sponsoring legislation to the effect. He's also spoken out against Alexis Nungaray, whose 12-year-old daughter was allegedly raped and murdered in Houston by illegal immigrants from Venezuela.

Not only did last week's Cygnal poll show Cruz ahead of Allred by 49-45 percent, but a Monday night poll from Atlas Intel, which was the most accurate poll of 2020, shows Cruz ahead by 53-46 percent among likely voters.

With both of those polls included, 538 shows Cruz overall leading Allred by +3.9, and their model also shows him winning 83 out of 100 times.