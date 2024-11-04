Here We Go: Harris Campaign Warns Election Results Might Not Be Know For...
New Trump Campaign Memo: Dems Have a Turnout Problem
We Have a Prediction for Nevada, But There's a Catch
VIP
Don't Tolerate Insanity
VIP
The Press Is Excitable – Not Curious – About a Garbage Poll, and...
Trump Just Earned a Major Endorsement on Election Eve
Is Hung Cao's Surge the Reason 'Saturday Night Live' Felt the Need to...
Pennsylvania Judge Rules on Elon Musk's $1 Million Giveaway for Swing State Voters
Georgia Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Commonsense Election Day Deadline
VIP
Saturday Actually Brought Us Another Iowa Poll With Very Different Results
Harris Supporters Were Asked to House Illegal Immigrants. Here's How They Responded.
VIP
Top Pollster Offers His Election Day Prediction
National and Battleground Polls: Final 2024 Analysis
Remember That 'Transgender' Boxer Who Beat Up a Woman? Well...
Tipsheet

Colin Allred Touts Curious Endorsement Just Days Before Election

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 04, 2024 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File

Democratic Rep. Colin Allred looks to be pretty confident in his race to unseat Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in the U.S. Senate race out of Texas, though the polls would suggest otherwise. Cruz is likely to win reelection, making Allred's move to campaign alongside Vice President Kamala Harris in a state she is almost certainly not going to win even more curious. It's also curious that he'd tout an endorsement from Mark Cuban.

Advertisement

Not only is Cuban a Harris-Walz campaign surrogate, but, as Matt has been covering, he really stepped in it during his appearance on "The View" last week when he lashed out against women who dared to think for themselves and vote for former and potentially future President Donald Trump. 

On Friday afternoon, Allred shared to his X account a 15-second video message from Cuban. "I just want to say good luck, Colin. I'm all in supporting and I already early voted and I voted for you. So let's go out there and beat Ted Cruz. Everybody get out there and vote," Cuban said.

The Team Cruz X account and Cruz's own X account were both quick to seize on such an endorsement. Team Cruz noted that Allred's endorsement "is a slap in the face to millions of women in Texas" and that "Allred should be ashamed that his campaign is hiding behind celebrity endorsements instead of standing with women who are fighting for Texas values."

Recommended

Trump Just Earned a Major Endorsement on Election Eve Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

In a post that tagged his opponent, Cruz asked if Allred "agree[s] with Cuban’s attack on Texas women?" He also included "#BirdsOfAFeather."

Cruz had also put out another post on Thursday, when Cuban made his insulting remarks. Such a post referred to Cuban's remarks as "shameful" and called out the Harris campaign for "dividing Americans." Cruz's post also brought up how President Joe Biden referred to Trump supporters as "garbage" on Tuesday night.

Given Cuban's ties to Texas, it's also worth wondering why he waited so long to endorse Allred. We'll know soon enough if Cruz gets another term or if Allred is the Democrat who is able to unseat Cruz, after former Rep. Beto O'Rourke failed to do so in 2018. 

Touting Cuban's endorsement is not the only way in which Allred has shown to be less than completely pro-women. He's come out against the rights of preborn women to be born, given his support of abortion up until birth for any reason without legal limit, and even favors nuking the filibuster to get radically pro-abortion legislation known as the Women's Health Protection Act passed. Allred has also lied about his support for allowing boys and men to compete against girls' and women's sports teams and enter their private spaces, even sponsoring legislation to the effect. He's also spoken out against Alexis Nungaray, whose 12-year-old daughter was allegedly raped and murdered in Houston by illegal immigrants from Venezuela. 

Advertisement

Not only did last week's Cygnal poll show Cruz ahead of Allred by 49-45 percent, but a Monday night poll from Atlas Intel, which was the most accurate poll of 2020, shows Cruz ahead by 53-46 percent among likely voters. 

With both of those polls included, 538 shows Cruz overall leading Allred by +3.9, and their model also shows him winning 83 out of 100 times.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Just Earned a Major Endorsement on Election Eve Rebecca Downs
Is Hung Cao's Surge the Reason 'Saturday Night Live' Felt the Need to Try and Save Tim Kaine? Rebecca Downs
Remember That 'Transgender' Boxer Who Beat Up a Woman? Well... Madeline Leesman
There's Something Fishy Going on in PA Mia Cathell
Harris Supporters Were Asked to House Illegal Immigrants. Here's How They Responded. Madeline Leesman
We Have a Prediction for Nevada, But There's a Catch Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Just Earned a Major Endorsement on Election Eve Rebecca Downs
Advertisement