Joe Biden Wrecks Kamala Harris' Day With Heinous Remarks About Trump Supporters

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 30, 2024 12:01 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Is Joe Biden trying to sabotage Kamala? We know he’s old, he forgets things, but this has happened on more than one occasion. The president says Kamala will not be like him, whereas the vice president said she wouldn’t do anything differently regarding the past four years—an abysmal answer. The flip side is that Kamala is too stupid to navigate her own path and can’t answer basic questions about policy, not least ‘How would you be different than Joe Biden.’ It’s compounded by Biden’s continued stance that Kamala was there for every major failed policy initiative under his dying presidency. 

So, you have Biden keeping Kamala tethered to him. When she had her DC rally yesterday, where she delivered her final case for why people should vote for her, Biden decided to torpedo his vice president by saying that Trump supporters were trash. It’s a reaction to Donald Trump’s epic Madison Square Garden rally where a comedian, Tony Hinchcliffe, joked that Puerto Rico was an island of garbage. It was a joke. White liberals didn’t find it funny, but the media has covered the island’s waste problem for years. 

Regardless, these remarks dominated the news cycle, not Kamala’s rally, which has infuriated her camp. Kamala’s aides have accused Biden’s advisers of trying to derail or, at the very least, hamstring the vice president—this would be a prime example. Also, what in the world is he doing? He made these statements as Kamala was speaking:

When everyone involved in this circus gets their advance to pen what happened behind the scenes, it wouldn’t shock me if the vindicative, cantankerous man who got forced out of his reelection bid opted for revenge.

What a mess:

