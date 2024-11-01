Why It Could Be a LONG Election Night in Wisconsin
Why the Biden White House Might Become Engulfed in Scandal After Joe Said...
Once Joyful, Harris Now Goes the Full McCarthyite
VIP
NY Times' Nick Kristof Gives Severe Misinformation on Abortion Laws, and There Is...
The Final Choice: Civilizational Arson Versus Civilizational Sanity
VIP
Should Hinchcliffe Have Listened to Joe Rogan's Advice About the Puerto Rico Joke?
Do We Really Want a Californian in the White House?
Crazy Talk About the Media Favoring Trump Over Harris
A New Twist to the 1928 Presidential Election
Moms Say No to Kamala Harris' Sex Changes and Hormone Cocktails for Children...
New York Voters Should Know the Consequences of Proposal 1
10 Reasons to Vote for Donald Trump
Tilting at Windmills, Part 2: The Biden-Harris Administration's Misguided Energy Policies
Garbage In/Garbage Out
Tipsheet

Mark Cuban's Backpedaling on His Remarks Trashing Female Trump Supporters Made This Fiasco Worse

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 01, 2024 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

Mark Cuban might want to stick to his investments, tech companies, and the Dallas Mavericks because politics isn’t going well for him. Cuban is an ardent Kamala Harris supporter despite being opposed to most of her core agenda items, like the taxation of capital gains and eliminating the legislative filibuster.

Advertisement

On "The View" this week, Cuban trashed women voters supporting the former president, saying that no strong, intelligent, and independent women support Trump. It was a faceplant that again caused a communications crisis for Democrats days before Election Day and buoyed the narrative that liberals think half the country is garbage. Joe Biden hurled that hand grenade into the tent as Kamala was having her rally in DC, calling Trump supporters trash. Whatever media coverage Kamala wanted in the final days has been cannibalized by Biden. 

So, what does Mr. Cuban do? He tried to clarify his remarks, but instead made this public relations nightmare worse. 

Let’s clarify something.   This is what I said during a conversation about why Nikki Haley was not active in his campaign 

“Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women. Ever. It’s just that simple. They’re intimidating to him. He doesn’t like to be challenged by them and, you know, Nikki Haley will call him on his nonsense with reproductive rights and how he sees and treats and talks about women. I mean, he just can’t have her around. It wouldn’t work.” 

I’m happy to clarify that

1.  I know many strong, intelligent women voting for Trump. Including in my extended family. I’m certainly not saying female voters are not smart, strong and intelligent. 

2.  I know he has worked with strong intelligent women, like Elaine Chao, Kelly Anne, Ivanka and many others 

I stand by my opinion that he does not like being challenged publicly. 

Recommended

Why the Biden White House Might Become Engulfed in Scandal After Joe Said Trump Voters Were Garbage Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Wait, did Cuban try to gaslight us just then? Is he trying to pull a NYT/CNN/Politico here because we have you on video, Mark:

Advertisement

Take the 'L,' Mr. Cuban.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why the Biden White House Might Become Engulfed in Scandal After Joe Said Trump Voters Were Garbage Matt Vespa
Why It Could Be a LONG Election Night in Wisconsin Matt Vespa
JD Vance Compares the Way Kamala Lies to How His Toddler Lies About Stealing Cookies, and It's Brilliant Sarah Arnold
Once Joyful, Harris Now Goes the Full McCarthyite Victor Davis Hanson
Trump Watched Kamala's DNC Address and Delivered the Perfect Response Matt Vespa
Bombshell Report Bursts Biden-Harris Claims That It's the Most 'Ethical, Transparent' Admin Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Why the Biden White House Might Become Engulfed in Scandal After Joe Said Trump Voters Were Garbage Matt Vespa
Advertisement