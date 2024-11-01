Mark Cuban's Backpedaling on His Remarks Trashing Female Trump Supporters Made This Fiasco Worse

Mark Cuban might want to stick to his investments, tech companies, and the Dallas Mavericks because politics isn’t going well for him. Cuban is an ardent Kamala Harris supporter despite being opposed to most of her core agenda items, like the taxation of capital gains and eliminating the legislative filibuster.

On "The View" this week, Cuban trashed women voters supporting the former president, saying that no strong, intelligent, and independent women support Trump. It was a faceplant that again caused a communications crisis for Democrats days before Election Day and buoyed the narrative that liberals think half the country is garbage. Joe Biden hurled that hand grenade into the tent as Kamala was having her rally in DC, calling Trump supporters trash. Whatever media coverage Kamala wanted in the final days has been cannibalized by Biden.

Let’s clarify something. This is what I said during a conversation about why Nikki Haley was not active in his campaign

“Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women. Ever. It’s just that simple. They’re intimidating to him. He doesn’t like to be challenged… — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 31, 2024

So, what does Mr. Cuban do? He tried to clarify his remarks, but instead made this public relations nightmare worse.

Let’s clarify something. This is what I said during a conversation about why Nikki Haley was not active in his campaign “Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women. Ever. It’s just that simple. They’re intimidating to him. He doesn’t like to be challenged by them and, you know, Nikki Haley will call him on his nonsense with reproductive rights and how he sees and treats and talks about women. I mean, he just can’t have her around. It wouldn’t work.” I’m happy to clarify that 1. I know many strong, intelligent women voting for Trump. Including in my extended family. I’m certainly not saying female voters are not smart, strong and intelligent. 2. I know he has worked with strong intelligent women, like Elaine Chao, Kelly Anne, Ivanka and many others I stand by my opinion that he does not like being challenged publicly.

Poor Mark can’t even mansplain a proper apology. https://t.co/XTkOakWKFc — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) October 31, 2024

This incoherent backpedaling just made it worse.



Congratulations. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 31, 2024

So you were just calling women like Tulsi Gabbard (former DNC Vice Chair, Congresswoman, Presidential Candidate, Combat Veteran) stupid and weak? pic.twitter.com/vRYBROEY1k — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) October 31, 2024

Mark right now: pic.twitter.com/rpiTmuKP8R — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) October 31, 2024

We all heard what you said, Mark. — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) October 31, 2024

Wait, did Cuban try to gaslight us just then? Is he trying to pull a NYT/CNN/Politico here because we have you on video, Mark:

DISGUSTING: Top Kamala surrogate Mark Cuban says no "strong, intelligent women" support President Trump.



They're now openly attacking the millions of strong, intelligent women fighting alongside President Trump every day to Make America Great Again.



Will @KamalaHQ disavow? pic.twitter.com/5sPihbzJ8t — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 31, 2024

Take the 'L,' Mr. Cuban.